Wisconsin Dells area partisan primary election results

Wisconsin held a partisan primary Aug. 11, with voters able to choose their party’s nominees for various positions for the Nov. 3 general election.
In the Wisconsin Dells area there are several contested races, though incumbents remained mostly unchallenged in their own party.
Following the retirement announcement of Republican State Senator Luther Olsen of the 14th Senate District, two candidates attempted to replace him as the party nominee, including current Republican Representative Joan Ballweg of the 41st Assembly District. Ballweg’s current seat is also available, as four Republicans ran for their party’s position on the ballot in the district.
Election results
2nd Congressional District
In the 2nd Congressional District, the incumbent Democrat Mark Pocan was unchallenged on the Democratic side of the ballot. Pocan’s familiar challenger Peter Theron is attempting to win the seat for the fourth time, following unsuccessful runs in 2008 against then Congresswoman Tammy Baldwin and in 2014 and 2016 against Pocan. Theron was the only candidate on the Republican side of the ballot, and both Pocan and Theron will be on the general election ballot in November.
In Wisconsin Dells, Pocan received 13 votes and in Lake Delton he received 276 votes. Theron received nine votes in Wisconsin Dells and 174 votes in Lake Delton.
6th Congressional District
Current Republican representative of the 6th Congressional District Glenn Grothman faced no primary challenger. He will face Jessica King in the November election after King received more than 75% of the vote in the district. King, an attorney, won the Democratic primary against Michael Beardsley and Matthew Boor.
In Wisconsin Dells, Grothman received 109 votes. On the Democrat side, King received 94 votes, Beardsley received 36 votes and Boor received 13 votes.
14th State Senate District
The 14th State Senate District will have a new senator following the November election, with Olsen’s retirement after 16 years in the State Senate. On the Democrat side, Joni Anderson ran unopposed. Current 41st Assembly District Representative Joan Ballweg won the election on the Republican side, defeating Ken Van Dyke by a more than two to one margin in the district.
In Wisconsin Dells, Anderson received 146 votes and in Lake Delton she received 121 votes. Ballweg received 87 votes in Wisconsin Dells and 68 votes in Lake Delton, while Van Dyke received 33 votes in Wisconsin Dells and 37 votes in Lake Delton.
41st Assembly District
With current representative Joan Ballweg running for the state senate, four candidates vied to replace her on the Republican ballot in November, while Democrat Nate Zimdars ran unopposed. Alex Dallman won the Republican side of the race, fending off Gary Will, Luke Dretske and Chuck Harsh.
Zimdars received 144 votes in Wisconsin Dells and 120 in Lake Delton. Dallman received 44 votes in Wisconsin Dells and 35 votes in Lake Delton. Will received 24 votes in Wisconsin Dells and 22 votes in Lake Delton. Dretske received 19 votes in Wisconsin Dells and 29 votes in Lake Delton. Harsh received 20 votes in Wisconsin Dells and 13 votes in Lake Delton.
81st Assembly District
Democrat incumbent Dave Considine received two votes in Lake Delton. He is unchallenged on the Democrat side, but will face Republican David Dahlke in November. Dahlke received zero votes in Lake Delton.
