Wisconsin Dells area partisan primary election results

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wisconsin held a partisan primary Aug. 11, with voters able to choose their party’s nominees for various positions for the Nov. 3 general election.

In the Wisconsin Dells area there are several contested races, though incumbents remained mostly unchallenged in their own party.

Following the retirement announcement of Republican State Senator Luther Olsen of the 14th Senate District, two candidates attempted to replace him as the party nominee, including current Republican Representative Joan Ballweg of the 41st Assembly District. Ballweg’s current seat is also available, as four Republicans ran for their party’s position on the ballot in the district.

Election results

2nd Congressional District

In the 2nd Congressional District, the incumbent Democrat Mark Pocan was unchallenged on the Democratic side of the ballot. Pocan’s familiar challenger Peter Theron is attempting to win the seat for the fourth time, following unsuccessful runs in 2008 against then Congresswoman Tammy Baldwin and in 2014 and 2016 against Pocan. Theron was the only candidate on the Republican side of the ballot, and both Pocan and Theron will be on the general election ballot in November.