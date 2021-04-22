Wisconsin Dells area resorts, businesses expect travel boom this summer

When the shutdowns hit and stay-at-home orders went into effect, restaurants were forced to serve only take-out and Frank said they took the opportunity to revisit the idea. Online orders have been a success and the business will continue with it post pandemic.

Lessons learned

Many lessons have been learned from the pandemic that the hospitality and food industry are carrying into this summer. For Eck and Wilderness Resorts, it was that change can happen any time and adaptation needs to happen quickly while at the same time keeping the customer in mind.

For Paul Bunyan’s it was learning how to do more with less. The business faced staffing shortages with the J-1 visa student program suspension and competing with expanded unemployment benefits last year. Paul Bunyan’s went to serving only breakfast and closed for lunch and dinner.

With the same staffing challenges expected this year, it was a lesson the business learned that carries over into this summer.

“Now we know we can get through the day no matter how many staff we have,” Frank said. “Some days are harder than others, but we get through it and we are blessed with the crew we have now and we are actively hiring trying to get as many people in here as we can.”