Wisconsin Dells' Automotion postponed to September due to COVID-19

The outbreak of COVID-19 has caused numerous events throughout the country to be canceled or postponed, a list which now includes Wisconsin Dells’ classic car show Automotion.

Originally scheduled for May 16-17, the car show has been moved by event organizers to Sept. 12-13, 2020. Events will run from 7 a.m. Sept. 12 through 2 p.m. Sept. 13.

"With the ongoing situation surrounding COVID-19, we needed to postpone for the health and safety of all of our visitors," said Jenifer Dobbs, Managing Director of Festivals and Events for the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau.

With more than 1,200 cars and thousands more people showing up to the festival each year, Automotion is usually one of the largest tourist weekends of the year for the Wisconsin Dells region. The 2020 show is showcasing automobiles from model years 1989 and older.

The two-day event features a car show, swap meet, car corral and plenty of kids and family activities. The off-location Hollywood on Broadway, with its display of Hollywood replica cars, is scheduled for 5 p.m. Sept. 12 on the downtown Wisconsin Dells strip. An award event closes the show at 2 p.m. Sept. 13 at Mt. Olympus.