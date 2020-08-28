Wisconsin Dells’ Automotion set to start Sept. 12 with precautions in place

One of the biggest events in Wisconsin Dells will go on as planned despite COVID-19 concerns.
The 34th annual Automotion Classic Car Show will take place Sept. 12-13 with a new location at the Mt. Olympus Water & Theme Park parking lot. The two- day event usually takes place in May but the breaks were put on earlier this year due to COVID-19 concerns.
Jenifer Dobbs, managing director of festivals and events for the Dells Tourism Bureau, said the September dates were decided based on other events happening throughout the local and Midwest area.
“We wanted to do the show preseason or post season, not in the middle of the summer and not too late for the classic cars before they get covered and put away for the winter,” Dobbs said.
The outbreak of COVID-19 has caused numerous events throughout the country to be canceled or…
Despite rising cases of the virus around the state, Dobbs said there wasn’t any thought of halting Automotion because it’s an outdoor event where people can maintain a social distance.
“We have a large outdoor parking lot, there is no indoor spaces,” Dobbs said.
Gates open at 7 a.m. Sept. 12. Dobbs said cars normally take until about 10 a.m. to line up and will be on display until 4 p.m. Sept. 12. Gates open again at 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 13. Other events scheduled this year include a swap meet and car corral. Registration is $10 in advance for those showing cars from 1989 and older and after Sept. 1 is $15 at gate. Free spectator parking is available at the Mt. Olympus parking lot.
As the coronavirus continues to spread, Dells officials work to prepare city events and acti…
Some events are not happening this year, like hands-on children’s activities, due to COVID-19, Dobbs said. Instead, goodie bags will be handed out to children. Hollywood on Broadway, where more than a dozen movie cars line the strip, is also cancelled due to lack of parking spaces on Cedar and Broadway Street with other events, like the farmers market, happening this year. Dobbs said Hollywood on Broadway will return to Automotion in May 2021.
Dobbs said several safety precautions will be in place. Spectators will walk only one way to view each car on display and each car will be spread out into one line rather than bumper to bumper. Hand washing and hand sanitizer stations will be set up. Signage will be placed to remind attendees to social distance. Vendors will take precautions serving food, she said.
Dobbs said in an Aug. 24 interview “a couple hundred” people have signed up to showcase their hot ride in this year’s event. She isn’t sure how many cars will show up this year because some might pre-register at the last minute, which is typically normal.
In 2016, Automotion attracted 1,200 classic cars. Dobbs estimated about 15,000 attended over the two days that same year. Dobbs isn’t sure how many cars and visitors will attend Automotion this year with the pandemic. Significant rain in recent years have also affected attendance.
For additional information, contact the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau: 608-254-8088 or visit wisdells.com/Automotion.htm or the Automotion Classic Car Facebook page.
052418-dell-automotion06
052418-dell-automotion83
052418-dell-automotion84
052418-dell-automotion82
052418-dell-automotion62
052418-dell-automotion61
052418-dell-automotion50
052418-dell-automotion76
052418-dell-automotion74
052418-dell-automotion73
052418-dell-automotion68
052418-dell-automotion56
052418-dell-automotion65
052418-dell-automotion57
052418-dell-automotion70
052418-dell-automotion72
052418-dell-automotion58
052418-dell-automotion53
052418-dell-automotion54
052418-dell-automotion80
052418-dell-automotion46
052418-dell-automotion55
052418-dell-automotion52
052418-dell-automotion45
052418-dell-automotion67
052418-dell-automotion78
052418-dell-automotion63
052418-dell-automotion69
052418-dell-automotion71
052418-dell-automotion59
052418-dell-automotion79
052418-dell-automotion66
052418-dell-automotion48
052418-dell-automotion44
052418-dell-automotion60
052418-dell-automotion75
052418-dell-automotion81
052418-dell-automotion64
052418-dell-automotion47
052418-dell-automotion51
052418-dell-automotion49
052418-dell-automotion77
052418-dell-automotion01
052418-dell-automotion04
052418-dell-automotion28
052418-dell-automotion21
052418-dell-automotion10
052418-dell-automotion09
052418-dell-automotion31
052418-dell-automotion08
052418-dell-automotion16
052418-dell-automotion37
052418-dell-automotion14
052418-dell-automotion15
052418-dell-automotion36
052418-dell-automotion34
052418-dell-automotion30
052418-dell-automotion19
052418-dell-automotion05
052418-dell-automotion23
052418-dell-automotion40
052418-dell-automotion22
052418-dell-automotion29
052418-dell-automotion20
052418-dell-automotion02
052418-dell-automotion24
052418-dell-automotion25
052418-dell-automotion42
052418-dell-automotion32
052418-dell-automotion12
052418-dell-automotion26
052418-dell-automotion33
052418-dell-automotion17
052418-dell-automotion39
052418-dell-automotion13
052418-dell-automotion11
052418-dell-automotion07
052418-dell-automotion41
052418-dell-automotion35
052418-dell-automotion43
052418-dell-automotion38
052418-dell-automotion03
052418-dell-automotion27
052418-dell-automotion18
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.