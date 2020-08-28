Wisconsin Dells’ Automotion set to start Sept. 12 with precautions in place

Some events are not happening this year, like hands-on children’s activities, due to COVID-19, Dobbs said. Instead, goodie bags will be handed out to children. Hollywood on Broadway, where more than a dozen movie cars line the strip, is also cancelled due to lack of parking spaces on Cedar and Broadway Street with other events, like the farmers market, happening this year. Dobbs said Hollywood on Broadway will return to Automotion in May 2021.

Dobbs said several safety precautions will be in place. Spectators will walk only one way to view each car on display and each car will be spread out into one line rather than bumper to bumper. Hand washing and hand sanitizer stations will be set up. Signage will be placed to remind attendees to social distance. Vendors will take precautions serving food, she said.

Dobbs said in an Aug. 24 interview “a couple hundred” people have signed up to showcase their hot ride in this year’s event. She isn’t sure how many cars will show up this year because some might pre-register at the last minute, which is typically normal.

In 2016, Automotion attracted 1,200 classic cars. Dobbs estimated about 15,000 attended over the two days that same year. Dobbs isn’t sure how many cars and visitors will attend Automotion this year with the pandemic. Significant rain in recent years have also affected attendance.