Wisconsin Dells BID committee chooses summer entertainment location for 2021

Downtown Wisconsin Dells has a temporary location for this summer’s entertainment, scheduled to begin in mid-June.
The city’s Business Improvement District Committee unanimously approved to choose the Riverwalk “Park” or the green space area along the Riverwalk as the space to host summer entertainment and Sunday farmers market this summer. The location is next to where the Tree of Light was placed during the holiday season. The spot is also close to the Riverwalk Pub, which overlooks the Wisconsin River. Chairperson Tara Anchor said the owner of the space was open to the idea of providing it for the summer.
“We’re going to move forward booking our entertainment now as we normally would,” said Jenifer Dobbs, festival and events manager with the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau. She also said the bureau will make sure there isn’t any overlap between private events at the space and summer entertainment. She wanted to be certain the spot was secure so booking entertainment for the summer can begin.
Picnic tables and a stage will be set up on the location, Dobbs said. The spot is a temporary location for summer entertainment and the farmers market as the city begins planning for the Elm Street Plaza, which is scheduled to open in July 2022. The plaza will be located on the corner of Elm Street and Broadway, where The Frozen Bear currently sits. Last summer, Wisconsin Dells held entertainment at the corner of Cedar Street and Broadway.
Looking forward to future events, the committee discussed planning an event for St. Patrick’s Day in the spring that combines a 5k run/walk and specials with the local downtown restaurants. Details are still in the works, but the tentative date is March 13 with an inclement weather date of March 14. Dobbs said she will double-check on the proposed route and bring it back to the committee for approval after talking with other organizers and Dells law enforcement.
Dells’ BID Committee approves 2021 agreement with Wisconsin Dells Festivals, looks ahead to future events
Another event Dobbs said the bureau is planning two weeks after the run is a scavenger hunt with an Easter theme involving the downtown businesses, similar to the Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt conducted over the holidays.
Committee Member Jesse DeFosse said the public works committee approved $78,000 to purchase Christmas lights for the city to place on the light poles during the holidays. Anchor asked DeFosse if he could contact the city’s public works department to ask how the BID committee can help with holiday lights. The city is hoping to add additional holiday light displays along the Riverwalk in addition to the Tree of Lights to attract more people downtown during the holidays.
The committee also discussed options for a tribute to Bill Brown, either a standalone plaque or exchanging one of the three vignettes located towards the front of the Riverwalk. Brown, a business leader, helped create the Riverwalk, which opened in 2003, and was a member of the BID committee, and common council. The committee discussed potential locations for a tribute, but Anchor said she would reach out to the city’s park and recreation department for further suggestions.
Other business
The committee approved an invoice for 2020 at $74,964.56 with Wisconsin Dells Festivals, which includes entertainment and reimbursement for services throughout the year. The invoice includes $25,000 for summer entertainment. Most of the money budgeted for fall events was rolled into the Christmas season due to scaling back events with the COVID-19 pandemic.
