Wisconsin Dells BID committee chooses summer entertainment location for 2021

Looking forward to future events, the committee discussed planning an event for St. Patrick’s Day in the spring that combines a 5k run/walk and specials with the local downtown restaurants. Details are still in the works, but the tentative date is March 13 with an inclement weather date of March 14. Dobbs said she will double-check on the proposed route and bring it back to the committee for approval after talking with other organizers and Dells law enforcement.

Another event Dobbs said the bureau is planning two weeks after the run is a scavenger hunt with an Easter theme involving the downtown businesses, similar to the Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt conducted over the holidays.

Committee Member Jesse DeFosse said the public works committee approved $78,000 to purchase Christmas lights for the city to place on the light poles during the holidays. Anchor asked DeFosse if he could contact the city’s public works department to ask how the BID committee can help with holiday lights. The city is hoping to add additional holiday light displays along the Riverwalk in addition to the Tree of Lights to attract more people downtown during the holidays.