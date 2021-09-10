Wisconsin Dells BID committee continues 2022 budget discussions, could reach decision by Oct. 6.

Wisconsin Dells Business Improvement District Committee is continuing to piece together its budget for next year and could reach a final decision by the first week in October.
During the committee’s Sept. 8 meeting, Chairperson Tara Anchor took committee members line by line to discuss if amendments were needed for next years’ proposed $469,505 budget. No final decisions were made. The committee will continue to fine tune and discuss potential budget amendments at its Sept. 22 meeting, where the budget could be adopted. The budget needs committee approval by Oct. 6.
Following the committee’s approval, the budget will go to the finance committee and city council for final adoption, which will happen later this fall. Money for the BID’s budget is raised separately from city taxes and are assessments on businesses in downtown Dells.
Administrative Coordinator/Finance Director Karen Terry said if the committee raised the assessment by 3% the total amount of income received by the assessment alone would be $373,000. A 5% increase would rise the total assessment to around $380,000 and 10% to around $399,000.
The additional figures include the 1.84% projected increase in the assessment with the additional assessed value added into the downtown area. That increase alone would add $6,678 to the committee’s budget without committee members raising the assessment totaling $369,325. Any additional increase in the assessment would need committee approval.
Terry said she would create a spreadsheet with additional assessment percentage estimates to present at the committee’s next meeting to show how an additional amount could affect the budget. No decision was made to raise the assessment.
The main changes the committee talked about with the budget is adding additional money for flower pot maintenance with the flower pots in need of replacement in the future and adding additional flowers at the plaza once it opens. The committee is budgeting $37,500 for flowers in the downtown area this year. Additional maintenance could cost around $2,500. The committee also discussed adding additional city positions, including a full-time compliance officer, contracting with a company to clean trash cans to make downtown more appealing and a social media intern to help promote the downtown. The committee will revisit the ideas at its next meeting to see what is financially possible before the budget is adopted.
Committee Member Mark Sweet said he wanted to see the tribute along the Riverwalk planned for Bill Brown, a late civic leader in Wisconsin Dells. Sweet also wanted additional money put toward a welcome sign, additional lighting at the Riverwalk and additional trees on Broadway during the holiday season. Sweet said he wasn’t against the plaza project, but wanted to see more items in the budget that could benefit all businesses in downtown Dells rather than those around the plaza’s planned location.
Remaining unchanged is $185,000 for festivals and entertainment, with $85,000 set aside for the plaza project on Elm Street for programming, and around $32,000 for billboards. Also built into the budget is close to $22,000 for public restroom at the new Wizard Quest building and another location in downtown Wisconsin Dells until the plaza opens next year since restrooms are planned for the plaza location. City officials are predicting the plaza will open next summer. Around $90,000 are budgeted for holiday lighting, including the Tree of Light at the Riverwalk, and $85,000 is budgeted with the Woodside Park developers agreement in its second to last year.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.