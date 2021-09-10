Wisconsin Dells BID committee continues 2022 budget discussions, could reach decision by Oct. 6.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Terry said she would create a spreadsheet with additional assessment percentage estimates to present at the committee’s next meeting to show how an additional amount could affect the budget. No decision was made to raise the assessment.

The main changes the committee talked about with the budget is adding additional money for flower pot maintenance with the flower pots in need of replacement in the future and adding additional flowers at the plaza once it opens. The committee is budgeting $37,500 for flowers in the downtown area this year. Additional maintenance could cost around $2,500. The committee also discussed adding additional city positions, including a full-time compliance officer, contracting with a company to clean trash cans to make downtown more appealing and a social media intern to help promote the downtown. The committee will revisit the ideas at its next meeting to see what is financially possible before the budget is adopted.