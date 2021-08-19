Wisconsin Dells BID projects rise in assessed value in 2022 budget

Wisconsin Dells Business Improvement District Committee could see a slight increase in assessed value.
The assessed value in all five zones combined in 2021 raised by a total of $707,600 to $265,529,600 over 2020 numbers, according to the agenda packet from the committee’s August 11 meeting on the city’s website. The increase in assessed value could lead to a $6,678 increase in how much the BID’s receives in its budget in assessments. The BID is estimated to receive $369,325 in BID assessments for its proposed 2022 budget compared to $362,647 the committee approved in its adopted budget in 2021.
Wisconsin Dells Administrative Coordinator/Financial Director Karen Terry said the additional funds from the assessed value change could add more money to the BID’s budget without committee members deciding to raise the assessment next year.
An example of the estimated tax impact Terry provided in the documents is a business with $500,000 in assessed value in zone 1 could pay $31.38 more in BID taxes compared to 2020 while a business in zone 5 could pay $5.24 more due to the increase in assessed value.
The BID is funded separately from the city and is collected from business assessments in the downtown district. The final BID mill rate or assessment for 2022 will need approval by the BID committee, which will be done in the fall after committee members review the budget.
Terry said the reason for the increase in assessed value is eight new AirBnB’s established in downtown Dells, which she said are subject to BID taxes. Terry also said one district zone lost assessed value with the demolition of the Indian Trail Motel. The site that will become a 9,000 square foot Kwik Trip scheduled to open in September at 1013 Broadway could increase the city’s assessed value in the future once it opens.
Other future developments could also add assessed value to the downtown area, like the development of a second Kwik Trip at 420 State Highway 13, she said. Other developments include the opening of the new Wizard Quest building.
“You’ll see some new value come back to you next year,” Terry told the BID committee.
Terry said the city is hoping to complete a reassessment of property in 2022 or 2023. She said the last city assessment was completed in 2009 and Wisconsin Dells is currently out of compliance with the state.
Preliminary budget discussions
Committee members also began preliminary discussions to begin piecing together its 2022 budget.
The committee is projecting its budget at $469,505, which includes the projected $369,325 BID assessment for next year. The $175,000 the BID committee set aside over the course of two years for the public plaza development on Elm Street will be put into programming and operations budget for the plaza, according to BID Chairperson Tara Anchor. The development of the $4.5 million project is being funded by the Wisconsin Dells Visitor & Convention Bureau Economic Development Fund.
Since the plaza plans to open in summer 2022, committee members said during discussion one of the biggest challenges with creating next years budget is determining how much money the plaza will bring in since it will only be open part of the year. Any revenue earned by the plaza during events and programming once it opens will go towards the plaza, Terry said. Anchor suggested setting up a reserve fund for future improvements to the plaza if needed. Committee members also said 2022 is the last year the BID committee will contribute $15,000 to the Woodside Sports Complex so that amount of money will be free for future uses.
Possible ordinance creation
The committee also discussed ideas for creating a new ordinance to allow amusement developments and outdoor entertainment areas within city limits.
City Attorney Joe Hasler was present at the meeting to gain input from the committee for potential recommendations to create the ordinance. He said the plan is to present a draft of the proposed ordinance to the council in September.
The committee discussed potential standards to include in the draft of the ordinance, like adding permanent restrooms and noise and sound requirements. No action was taken.
Any ordinance changes or the creation of a new ordinance will need a first and second reading over the course of two council meetings for officials to review, make any changes and hold a public hearing before it becomes eligible for adoption.
