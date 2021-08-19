Wisconsin Dells BID projects rise in assessed value in 2022 budget

Since the plaza plans to open in summer 2022, committee members said during discussion one of the biggest challenges with creating next years budget is determining how much money the plaza will bring in since it will only be open part of the year. Any revenue earned by the plaza during events and programming once it opens will go towards the plaza, Terry said. Anchor suggested setting up a reserve fund for future improvements to the plaza if needed. Committee members also said 2022 is the last year the BID committee will contribute $15,000 to the Woodside Sports Complex so that amount of money will be free for future uses.

Possible ordinance creation

The committee also discussed ideas for creating a new ordinance to allow amusement developments and outdoor entertainment areas within city limits.

City Attorney Joe Hasler was present at the meeting to gain input from the committee for potential recommendations to create the ordinance. He said the plan is to present a draft of the proposed ordinance to the council in September.

The committee discussed potential standards to include in the draft of the ordinance, like adding permanent restrooms and noise and sound requirements. No action was taken.