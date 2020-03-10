Wisconsin Dells Business Improvement District committee approves proposal for further river lighting

The Wisconsin Dells Business Improvement District committee moved forward with the downtown lighting project at its March 4 meeting, discussing proposals for both downtown and the Wisconsin River.

At the Feb. 19 meeting, Don Spearbecker from Lord Electric and Control in La Crosse submitted a proposal for stadium-style lighting fixtures and brackets in order to light up natural features of the river’s western back in the downtown area. The estimate for project costs was $6,900.

Upon revision for the most recent meeting, that figure dropped down to $4,900. According to Spearbecker, his initial estimate included three of these stadium fixtures near the riverwalk, but after touring the area with BID members and Dells mayor Ed Wojnicz, he revised the proposal down to two.

“So my proposal was installing two of those light fixtures on the other side of the lookout point, just over those railings,” Spearbecker said. “They’ll be down on the concrete wedge, pointing out along the river.”