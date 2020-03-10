Wisconsin Dells Business Improvement District committee approves proposal for further river lighting

The Wisconsin Dells Business Improvement District committee moved forward with the downtown lighting project at its March 4 meeting, discussing proposals for both downtown and the Wisconsin River.
At the Feb. 19 meeting, Don Spearbecker from Lord Electric and Control in La Crosse submitted a proposal for stadium-style lighting fixtures and brackets in order to light up natural features of the river’s western back in the downtown area. The estimate for project costs was $6,900.
Upon revision for the most recent meeting, that figure dropped down to $4,900. According to Spearbecker, his initial estimate included three of these stadium fixtures near the riverwalk, but after touring the area with BID members and Dells mayor Ed Wojnicz, he revised the proposal down to two.
“So my proposal was installing two of those light fixtures on the other side of the lookout point, just over those railings,” Spearbecker said. “They’ll be down on the concrete wedge, pointing out along the river.”
When incorporated with the existing light fixtures on the river, Spearbecker feels these two will be sufficient to provide the necessary illumination on that segment of the Wisconsin River. His company’s construction costs will also include sheet metal protectors for the fixtures so that passerby can’t accidentally harm the lighting.
The committee agreed to send Spearbecker’s proposal to the city council, where they will decide whether the project can move forward.
Anchor announced that Brite Nites will come to the April 1 BID meeting to discuss the plans for outdoor lighting in the downtown area, bringing marked progress to a plan that has been in the pipeline for several months. Anchor and her colleagues have not locked into any concrete plan for the lighting as of now, but they expect to have more of a vision after that meeting.
“It’s kind of been something we’ve wanted to look at, based on other destinations and knowing what it can do to draw people here,” Anchor said.
In other business, the committee:
Announced that they expect to move toward completion of the Riverwalk anchor project within 5-6 weeks.
Nailed down the schedule of events for the city’s Fourth of July celebration.