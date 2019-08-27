The Wisconsin Dells Business Improvement District Committee discussed the future potential of a new plaza on Elm Street at its Aug. 21 meeting, figuring out the budgeting and maintenance of the space.
According to chairperson Tara Anchor, the budget for a plaza on Elm would run between $600,000 and $1,000,000, which the committee does currently have budget space for. She said the city has set a cap on the budget at $600,000.
“The city has said ‘Alright, we’re going to cap the project at $600,000, that’s the budget,’” Anchor said. “We know that they’re applying for a grant, that all looks very positive and promising, and that would cover $250,000 of the plaza.”
Anchor said that the proposal on the table would spread construction out over the course of two years, which would put the plaza on a timetable to potentially be open for summer 2021. This proposal would take $80,000-$100,000 per year out of BID’s budget to design and construct the plaza, which Anchor said would help alleviate pressure on the city.
Some committee members raised concerns about maintenance costs, with Kevin Ricks pointing out that maintenance costs can pile up on projects.
“It’s a public space, who gets to maintain it year after year after year,” Ricks said. “As we saw with the other plaza, in the second year, if you’re going to keep it there, you’d need to repaint all the stuff on the street that’s fading away. Where’s that money coming from?”
Committee secretary Mark Sweet said, the plaza would be BID’s responsibility, and the committee would have to take care of maintenance costs and responsibilities. He also said the committee and the city should grow and diversify the entertainment they provide to both citizens and tourists.
“I’m hoping that we can broaden our view of entertainment… If we’re really going to make the biggest impact with this plaza, we’ve got to grow our output,” Sweet said.
Ultimately, the committee decided to look closely into the proposed commitment for the plaza, still hoping to meet the current two-year construction plan.
