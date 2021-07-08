Wisconsin Dells Business Improvement District projects over $4,000 shortfall in events budget

Wisconsin Dells Business Improvement District Committee projected it might come up a short for its events in this year’s budget. Parties looking to sponsor the upcoming Christmas event could help cut down on final costs.

Chairperson Tara Anchor said, when reviewing the events portion of the 2021 budget at its July 7 meeting, it over spent by $4,000 for the remainder of the year, including the holiday season. Budget documents provided by Anchor following the meeting show the events budget is projected to run exactly $4,032.74 over budget by the end of the year if expenses and income remain the same. The budget is predicting $26,700 of income expected to come in and $30,732.74 in expenses. This also includes money rolled over from 2020 into 2021 because of events being cancelled due to COVID-19.