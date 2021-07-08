Wisconsin Dells Business Improvement District projects over $4,000 shortfall in events budget

Wisconsin Dells Business Improvement District Committee projected it might come up a short for its events in this year’s budget. Parties looking to sponsor the upcoming Christmas event could help cut down on final costs.
Chairperson Tara Anchor said, when reviewing the events portion of the 2021 budget at its July 7 meeting, it over spent by $4,000 for the remainder of the year, including the holiday season. Budget documents provided by Anchor following the meeting show the events budget is projected to run exactly $4,032.74 over budget by the end of the year if expenses and income remain the same. The budget is predicting $26,700 of income expected to come in and $30,732.74 in expenses. This also includes money rolled over from 2020 into 2021 because of events being cancelled due to COVID-19.
The added spending is because of additional events the city decided to add this year, like the Thirsty Shamrock 5K run, said Jenifer Dobbs, festival and events manager. The numbers do not include a potential fall event and larger decorations for the fall months, but covers small decorations to place along the Riverwalk, like pumpkins. Wisconsin Dells Fourth of July costs to host its celebration downtown was under budget by $4,000, said Briana Faber, festival and events coordinator with the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau.
The BID committee set aside $20,000 in its 2021 budget for Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau to use for events. Other income is listed from the farmers’ market and sponsored trees at Christmas time, according to the budget.
While officials are predicting a shortfall in this years budget, there is a possibility the financial gap could be closed and possibly break even. Anchor said the Wisconsin Dells Rotary Club is interested in possibly sponsoring the Santa visits at this years Christmas event, though nothing is final yet. During discussion, the committee also mentioned rental expenses to place temporary buildings at the Riverwalk to house food vendors for the holiday season could decrease and there’s a possibility all available Christmas trees could be sponsored this year by area businesses.
If that happens, it could reduce expenses or bring in additional revenue. The committee decided to hold off on approving any additional overage funds or cutting back on anything until more information is known on the potential partnership with the rotary club and final costs for the year.
The committee is also moving along with its plans for the holidays and placing lights around downtown Wisconsin Dells. Committee members unanimously approved a $39,130 contract with Spring Brook Construction for the company to place holiday lights at the boulevard and Riverwalk. The cost will include placing lights at 39 large trees and four small trees along the boulevard, eight truck only trees at the Riverwalk, a tree at High Rock on Broadway, a tree in front of the Ripley’s Believe it or Not! building and lighting on the railing from the boulevard to traffic bridge after the River Walk Pub, according to the contract.
The city is looking to host a holiday series similar to what was held last year at the Riverwalk with a tentative start date of Nov. 11, which will include various activities to celebrate the holiday season. The committee discussed other lighting options, such as lighting up the arch at the entrance of the Riverwalk coming off of Broadway, but decided to table the item to discuss at a future meeting and evaluate the possibility.
