Wisconsin Dells business owner frustrated by city lawsuit over land dispute for Trout Road project

Hasler said filing the lawsuit was a necessary measure on the city’s end, adding the dispute was resolved in a “prompt and fair” manner.

“The city did what it needed to do in order to get the matter resolved,” Hasler said. “There were discussions and when discussions don’t bear fruit sometimes the next result is to file a lawsuit in order to go to the next step.”

When asked if the city was satisfied with the outcome of the dispute, Wisconsin Dells Mayor Ed Wojnicz said “it is what it is. I think we preferred not to go through it but once it started I think we got settlements in the best — both sides are in agreement.” He declined further comment on the lawsuit or the settlement.

Despite the frustration, Tollaksen is not against the updates happening at Trout Road.

“The road is going to be nicer and wider,” Tollaksen said. “In all, we are for the project and we are glad to see it going.”