Wisconsin Dells businesses work to overcome summer staffing shortages

Eck expects the waterpark will still be in a hiring mode after the summer months but he believes it will be less stressful since the outdoor waterpark and other outdoor amenities will close for the season.

J-1 student shortage

A lack of J-1 visa students this summer forced employers to rely more on the local workforce to fill needed positions.

The number of BridgeUSA participants Wisconsin Dells for 2021 is 1,595, 49.8% of pre-2020 numbers, according to Stacie Tollaksen, who works for Intrax as a regional accounts coordinator and is the creator of the community support group for the BridgeUSA Program in the Dells. Normally, about 3,200 BridgeUSA participants come over to the Wisconsin Dells area to work in the summer, she said.

The J-1 visa students help fill the estimated 16,000 jobs available in the area during the summer. Only 600 students received a J-1 visa to come work in the Dells’ area in 2020, prior to the suspension of the program in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

U.S. embassies are not opening at full capacity to process visas or are closed due to COVID-19 restrictions. Another issue has been travel bans from other countries due to the virus.