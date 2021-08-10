Wisconsin Dells Camp Wawbeek receives $20,000 donation

An Easterseals camp in Wisconsin Dells received a $20,000 donation from a recent All-Star basketball game.
Camp Wawbeek received the donation with fundraising efforts from the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association, along with the state’s top boys’ and girls’ basketball players, according to a July 21 press release announcing the donation. The association is comprised of over 4,000 members who coach at the high school or collegiate level. Included in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association activities are the running of the boys' and girls' high school All-Star games, with proceeds going to the MACC Fund, and in recent years, Easterseals Wisconsin’s Camp Wawbeek.
The All-Star games were held at JustAGame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells July 14 and 15.
Vice President of Camp and Respite Services with Easterseals Wisconsin Carissa Peterson said the camp provides an opportunity for people of all ages with physical or cognitive disabilities to have a week long summer camp opportunity at an ADA accessible location. The camp operates for 10 weeks in the summer and also offers weekend programs throughout the school year, she said.
Peterson said it was an honor to be chosen as a recipient of the donation and it will be used to keep the camps programs running.
“It’s amazing that they are able to donate this much and what it means to the property and what it means to camp is it just means we can keep doing what we are doing,” Peterson said. “It means a lot to be supported by other organizations, especially JustAGame because that’s where the tournament happened. It makes you feel a part of the community that they recognize what we do.”
The camp has been in operation since 1938 and is the oldest Easterseals camp in the United States. Peterson said activities at the camp are the normal activities seen at other camps that are accessible for people with disabilities including a pool, climbing tower, zip line and high ropes course. Campers also enjoy other activities like campouts, nature hikes, fishing and arts and crafts.
“For our kids it's summer camp and it’s a great respite for parents, same with teens as well,” Peterson said. “For our adults that come to camp, this is their vacation.”
Joy Royston, one of the co-owners of JustAGame Fieldhouse, sits on the board of directors for Easterseals Wisconsin, according to Peterson and Easterseals Wisconsin website. Her husband is Dave Royston, the co-owner of JustAGame Fieldhouse and Hall of Fame Museum, who is also an executive board members to the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association.
“Joy and I have been involved with Easterseals Wisconsin and the WBCA for quite a few years. With the WBCA expanding their donations to various causes, it only seemed natural to recommend them as one of the recipients,” Royston said in a statement. “Joy and I enjoy helping when we can, especially in our hometown. We are very happy that the WBCA agreed to donate to Easterseals Wisconsin not only this year, but also for years to come with the help of the Wisconsin High School Basketball All-Star games.”
Camp was closed last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic and guests have not been permitted on camp this year due to the pandemic, according to the release.
The camp is currently operating at 50% capacity this summer. Peterson said all campers have to conduct two weeks of pre-screening for symptoms of the virus before coming to camp, staff record temperatures at camp and all campers receive a rapid COVID-19 test when they arrive. Staff are tested for COVID-19 weekly. Staff are required to wear masks and campers have the option to wear masks.
Camp Wawbeek hopes to return to normal capacity in 2022, where it will serve nearly 2,000 campers from June through August.
