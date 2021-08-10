Wisconsin Dells Camp Wawbeek receives $20,000 donation

“It’s amazing that they are able to donate this much and what it means to the property and what it means to camp is it just means we can keep doing what we are doing,” Peterson said. “It means a lot to be supported by other organizations, especially JustAGame because that’s where the tournament happened. It makes you feel a part of the community that they recognize what we do.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The camp has been in operation since 1938 and is the oldest Easterseals camp in the United States. Peterson said activities at the camp are the normal activities seen at other camps that are accessible for people with disabilities including a pool, climbing tower, zip line and high ropes course. Campers also enjoy other activities like campouts, nature hikes, fishing and arts and crafts.

“For our kids it's summer camp and it’s a great respite for parents, same with teens as well,” Peterson said. “For our adults that come to camp, this is their vacation.”