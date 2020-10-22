Wisconsin Dells’ cancels inaugural fall festival due to COVID-19

The first Fall Festival in downtown Wisconsin Dells will not be held this year due to COVID-19.
The Dells’ Business Improvement District committee unanimously approved to cancel this year’s event at its Oct. 21 meeting. The fall festival was scheduled for Oct. 24. The plan is to host the event next year.
This would have been the first year for the event and it would’ve been held throughout downtown at Cedar and Broadway Street, said Jenifer Dobbs, managing director of festivals and events for the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau. The event is hosted by the BID committee and managed by the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau.
The cancellation was also posted to the Downtown Wisconsin Dells Facebook page Oct. 21.
Chairperson Tara Anchor said she talked with Dobbs about the status of the event and whether to continue hosting it with the cases of COVID-19 rising in the area and the 25% capacity rule to limit the spread of the coronavirus, which was reinstated after it was temporarily upheld by a judge in Barron County.
Dobbs said the event lost its volunteer base, mainly with the coronavirus cases affecting the school district.
“With the uncertainty right now, I’m not sure it’s a good idea to put the money into it to keep going forward,” Dobbs said.
Anchor explained the bureau talked with its legal team and with the 25% capacity rule decided it wasn’t best to host fall fest this year.
“I just think it’s the right thing to do,” Anchor said about cancelling the event.
According to the Downtown Wisconsin Dells Facebook page, fall fest involved activities like pumpkin decorating, crafts, outdoor games, chili tasting by area restaurants and a live music performances. Dobbs said she will bring potential dates for next year’s event at the next committee meeting to begin planning ahead.
In other business, the committee discussed plans for a potential holiday event with the Tree of Lights Christmas tree with Britenights, which plans to display at the Riverwalk, along with 50 other sponsored Christmas trees from area businesses. The contract with the company was approved by the common council at its Oct. 19 meeting and is included in the committee’s budget.
The committee talked about dates to host a tree-lighting event and what other activities might be held along the Riverwalk during the holiday season for the duration the tree will be up, but didn’t have a final decision. Anchor said work is still ongoing with the Kilbourn Dam project with Alliant Energy for an annual light display at the dam.
The committee will continue to discuss plans for both items at future meetings to work out further details.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
