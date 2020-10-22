Wisconsin Dells’ cancels inaugural fall festival due to COVID-19

The first Fall Festival in downtown Wisconsin Dells will not be held this year due to COVID-19.

The Dells’ Business Improvement District committee unanimously approved to cancel this year’s event at its Oct. 21 meeting. The fall festival was scheduled for Oct. 24. The plan is to host the event next year.

This would have been the first year for the event and it would’ve been held throughout downtown at Cedar and Broadway Street, said Jenifer Dobbs, managing director of festivals and events for the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau. The event is hosted by the BID committee and managed by the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau.

The cancellation was also posted to the Downtown Wisconsin Dells Facebook page Oct. 21.

Chairperson Tara Anchor said she talked with Dobbs about the status of the event and whether to continue hosting it with the cases of COVID-19 rising in the area and the 25% capacity rule to limit the spread of the coronavirus, which was reinstated after it was temporarily upheld by a judge in Barron County.

Dobbs said the event lost its volunteer base, mainly with the coronavirus cases affecting the school district.