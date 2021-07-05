 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wisconsin Dells celebrates Fourth of July
0 Comments
alert top story

Wisconsin Dells celebrates Fourth of July

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Downtown Wisconsin Dells held its Fourth of July celebration Sunday with food, activities, music and fireworks throughout the afternoon and evening.

Wisconsin Dells celebrated Independence Day July 4 with food, fun and fireworks throughout the afternoon and evening.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

It was the second year the event was held in downtown Wisconsin Dells in parking lot 7 behind the municipal building at 300 La Crosse Street. Activities at this year’s event included a mechanical bull, carnival games and cornhole. Sidewalk chalk was also available for people to draw. Musical performances were held by local musicians The Alley Katz and The Swing Crew. Several attendees sat in parking lot 7 and across the street at Veterans Memorial Park and Minnesota Avenue to watch the fireworks go off at 9:30 p.m.

Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau Festival and Events Manager Jenifer Dobbs said the hope is to add additional activities next year. The event was sponsored by the city of Wisconsin Dells and the Business Improvement District Committee.

To see additional coverage of Wisconsin Dells Fourth of July event visit www.wisconsindellsevents.com.

Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Statz, Lisa M.
Obituaries

Statz, Lisa M.

BEAVER DAM—Lisa M. Statz, age 52, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Froedert Hospital in Milwaukee

Gabryshak, Kelly I
Obituaries

Gabryshak, Kelly I

BEAVER DAM—Kelly I. Gabryshak, age 25, died unexpectedly at her home in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin on June 25, 2021, with her Mother by her side.

Struble, Dean B.
Obituaries

Struble, Dean B.

AMHERST—Dean B. Struble, age 73, of Amherst, Wis., formerly of Beaver Dam and Neillsville, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 27, 2021, …

Gabryshak, Kelly
Obituaries

Gabryshak, Kelly

BEAVER DAM—Kelly I. Gabryshak, age 25, died unexpectedly at her home in Beaver Dam, Wis., on June 25, 2021, with her mother by her side.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News