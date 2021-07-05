Wisconsin Dells celebrated Independence Day July 4 with food, fun and fireworks throughout the afternoon and evening.
It was the second year the event was held in downtown Wisconsin Dells in parking lot 7 behind the municipal building at 300 La Crosse Street. Activities at this year’s event included a mechanical bull, carnival games and cornhole. Sidewalk chalk was also available for people to draw. Musical performances were held by local musicians The Alley Katz and The Swing Crew. Several attendees sat in parking lot 7 and across the street at Veterans Memorial Park and Minnesota Avenue to watch the fireworks go off at 9:30 p.m.
Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau Festival and Events Manager Jenifer Dobbs said the hope is to add additional activities next year. The event was sponsored by the city of Wisconsin Dells and the Business Improvement District Committee.
To see additional coverage of Wisconsin Dells Fourth of July event visit www.wisconsindellsevents.com.
GALLERY: Wisconsin Dells celebrates Fourth of July
Dells fireworks Fourth of July 2021
Kim holds Rory
Graham rides mechanical bull
Easton participates in pedal pull
Ashley writes on sidewalk
Dawn and Renee The Swing Crew performance
070821-dell-gallery-fourth007.jpg
070821-dell-gallery-fourth008.jpg
070821-dell-gallery-fourth009.jpg
070821-dell-gallery-fourth010.jpg
070821-dell-gallery-fourth011.jpg
070821-dell-gallery-fourth012.jpg
070821-dell-gallery-fourth013.jpg
070821-dell-gallery-fourth014.jpg
070821-dell-gallery-fourth015.jpg
070821-dell-gallery-fourth016.jpg
070821-dell-gallery-fourth017.jpg
070821-dell-gallery-fourth019.jpg
070821-dell-gallery-fourth020.jpg
070821-dell-gallery-fourth021.jpg
070821-dell-gallery-fourth022.jpg
070821-dell-gallery-fourth023.jpg
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.