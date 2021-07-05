Wisconsin Dells celebrates Fourth of July

It was the second year the event was held in downtown Wisconsin Dells in parking lot 7 behind the municipal building at 300 La Crosse Street. Activities at this year’s event included a mechanical bull, carnival games and cornhole. Sidewalk chalk was also available for people to draw. Musical performances were held by local musicians The Alley Katz and The Swing Crew. Several attendees sat in parking lot 7 and across the street at Veterans Memorial Park and Minnesota Avenue to watch the fireworks go off at 9:30 p.m.