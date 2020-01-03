Wisconsin Dells charity foundation makes donation to historical society

The Gregory Charles Van Wie Foundation gave a $25,000 donation to the Dells Country Historical Society on Dec. 17, in order to aid in the preservation of Bowman House.
Foundation secretary Bruce Rodger and board member John Van Wie presented the check to DCHS president Jean Brew outside the historical foundation’s building, another in a long line of donations. According to Rodger, the December donation will lead to further financial contributions in the future, a standard structure for their partners.
“When we donate once, that doesn’t mean it’s the last time,” Rodger said. “We will contribute as needs arise in these facilities, if they need funding they’ll make a grant request. We’ll look at where our resources are and provide funding if there’s money there.”
According to Rodger, a substantial portion of the donation will go toward maintaining Bowman House, that serves as the headquarters of the DCHS. Originally built in 1904, it was designated as a museum in 1981 to keep the city from tearing it down. Between the building and repurposing, the house served as a women’s vacation home from approximately 1930-1970.
“There’s a Bowman House in the Wisconsin Dells, it’s a historic building,” Bowman said. “Some of that $25,000 that we contributed to them this year… it was for fixing up the building, it was in need of repairs. So we provided money to make those repairs, the building will stay in great shape.”
According to Gail Jermier, a member of the DCHS, the funds will specifically be used to restore windows and soffits on the museum’s exterior. In a letter to the Dells Events, Jermier said that anything left over after that will go to digitizing the society’s historical archives.
Jermier also said that the Van Wie foundation’s connection to the DCHS runs deeper than just donations. The foundation’s namesake, Gregory, was a member of the historical society, but his family was also heavily involved.
“His father Charles was the first vice president,” Jermier said. “They cared very deeply about the preservation of the Dells history and the Bowman Museum and would be pleased that the funds will be used to help maintain it.”