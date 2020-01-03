Wisconsin Dells charity foundation makes donation to historical society

The Gregory Charles Van Wie Foundation gave a $25,000 donation to the Dells Country Historical Society on Dec. 17, in order to aid in the preservation of Bowman House.

Foundation secretary Bruce Rodger and board member John Van Wie presented the check to DCHS president Jean Brew outside the historical foundation’s building, another in a long line of donations. According to Rodger, the December donation will lead to further financial contributions in the future, a standard structure for their partners.

“When we donate once, that doesn’t mean it’s the last time,” Rodger said. “We will contribute as needs arise in these facilities, if they need funding they’ll make a grant request. We’ll look at where our resources are and provide funding if there’s money there.”

According to Rodger, a substantial portion of the donation will go toward maintaining Bowman House, that serves as the headquarters of the DCHS. Originally built in 1904, it was designated as a museum in 1981 to keep the city from tearing it down. Between the building and repurposing, the house served as a women’s vacation home from approximately 1930-1970.