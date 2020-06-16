Wisconsin Dells city treasurer provides financial estimates for COVID-19 effects

The Wisconsin Dells Finance Committee discussed the economic fallout of the coronavirus at its June 15 meeting, although City Treasurer Karen Terry said administrators don’t have the full picture of the impact.
Since the state has only released financial data for the first two quarters of the fiscal year, Terry and the rest of the the Wisconsin Dells city government only have data through March. As such, Terry said she can only provide estimates on what the fallout might be.
“We only really are seeing about 15 days’ worth of the COVID impact in our PRT calculation at this point,” Terry said. “And for the year overall, we were still up about $30,000 as it played out, because of course, those first two quarters were barely impacted by COVID.”
Terry stressed that the numbers for the final two quarters were the best estimates she could provide, but according to her predictions, the city can expect to lose $1.1 million worth of revenue over the course of the year. If her projections hold, the city will bring in nearly $750,000 less in premier resort tax than first projected in the budget.
However, over the first two quarters of 2020, the city actually saw PRT numbers go above projections, with an increase of $67,000 for the first and $31,000 for the second. Terry said the city tends to aim lower when budgeting PRT, to avoid allocating any funds that may not materialize.
“We do tend to budget pretty conservatively for the premier resort tax, in case something goes awry,” Terry said. “But we did not budget this. Last year, we collected about $2.1 million, we budgeted about 1.8.”
For room tax numbers, another key component of the Dells’ financial planning, Terry has accurate figures as of April, and the numbers correspond with the mass closings due to the pandemic. The city had budgeted room tax numbers at $264,000 between March and April, but only saw $43,140 in revenue.
Various branches of the city government have cut back on budgeted measures to help cushion the impact of current and projected financial losses. According to Terry, the Dells police department took the lead in trimming down the budget.
“We did eliminate some of the purchases that we could,” Terry said. “The police cancelled their order for squad cars this year, and the equipment that goes in it, that’s about $100,000.”
In addition to discussing finances, the committee:
Amended the agreement with Movin’ Out Inc. to input performance goals for the new apartment complex construction at 920 Race Street.
Set a timeline for city improvement projects, including Trout Road and Jones Road.
