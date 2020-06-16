Wisconsin Dells city treasurer provides financial estimates for COVID-19 effects

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Wisconsin Dells Finance Committee discussed the economic fallout of the coronavirus at its June 15 meeting, although City Treasurer Karen Terry said administrators don’t have the full picture of the impact.

Since the state has only released financial data for the first two quarters of the fiscal year, Terry and the rest of the the Wisconsin Dells city government only have data through March. As such, Terry said she can only provide estimates on what the fallout might be.

“We only really are seeing about 15 days’ worth of the COVID impact in our PRT calculation at this point,” Terry said. “And for the year overall, we were still up about $30,000 as it played out, because of course, those first two quarters were barely impacted by COVID.”

Terry stressed that the numbers for the final two quarters were the best estimates she could provide, but according to her predictions, the city can expect to lose $1.1 million worth of revenue over the course of the year. If her projections hold, the city will bring in nearly $750,000 less in premier resort tax than first projected in the budget.