Wisconsin Dells Common Council approves liquor license renewals for 2020-21

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Wisconsin Dells Common Council approved 48 renewals on beer and liquor licenses for the 2020-21 period at its June 15 meeting, re-upping permits across the city as the flow of tourists increases.

According to Dells Mayor Ed Wojnicz, June is the peak month for beer and liquor licensing, as the renewal date for many licenses is July 1. The council will often itemize permit renewals, but due to the volume, Wojnicz and his administrators condensed it to one agenda item.

“All the taxes are paid, everyone’s in good standing,” Wojnicz said.

The licenses were renewed without dissent on the board, and all businesses receiving updated licenses will be permitted to serve beer and/or liquor, license permitting, through the end of June 2021.

In other business, the council discussed plans for a new construction project at 801 Jones Road, which will consist of two four-story apartment buildings. According to City Zoning Director Chris Tollaksen, plans for the building site have progressed between his department and the developers, Stony Acres LLC.