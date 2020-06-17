Wisconsin Dells Common Council approves liquor license renewals for 2020-21

The Wisconsin Dells Common Council approved 48 renewals on beer and liquor licenses for the 2020-21 period at its June 15 meeting, re-upping permits across the city as the flow of tourists increases.
According to Dells Mayor Ed Wojnicz, June is the peak month for beer and liquor licensing, as the renewal date for many licenses is July 1. The council will often itemize permit renewals, but due to the volume, Wojnicz and his administrators condensed it to one agenda item.
“All the taxes are paid, everyone’s in good standing,” Wojnicz said.
The licenses were renewed without dissent on the board, and all businesses receiving updated licenses will be permitted to serve beer and/or liquor, license permitting, through the end of June 2021.
In other business, the council discussed plans for a new construction project at 801 Jones Road, which will consist of two four-story apartment buildings. According to City Zoning Director Chris Tollaksen, plans for the building site have progressed between his department and the developers, Stony Acres LLC.
The board voted unanimously to issue a conditional use permit and approve the submitted site plan for the building project, but Tollaksen added that the agenda did not include the new contingencies between the city and the developer.
“The point being that a large portion of the storm water pond would actually be dedicated to the city,” Tollaksen said. “The contingencies related to the storm water area would be removed because that wouldn’t be part of their property.”
Tollaksen said that the contingencies were not included in the agenda because they were not finished before the agenda was published for both council members and the public.
In other business, the council:
Approved an amendment to the agreement with Movin’ Out Inc. for construction on a new apartment building at 920 Race Street.
Approved a plan to move a rental property from Indian Trails Motel to All-Star Motel.
Issued approval to Preissel Enterprises to move a garage unit from Indian Trails to 808 Business Park Road.
Extended a conditional use permit to Kyler Royston for sales at the Riverfront Terrace.
