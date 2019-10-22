The Wisconsin Dells common council made a series of routine approvals at its Oct. 21 meeting, including issuing two new liquor licenses and approving a change to the city’s corporate boundary map.
The new liquor licenses were issued to Applebee’s and Jose’s Authentic Mexican Restaurant, pending the previous occupants vacating their licenses. The owners of Jose’s were on hand to see the approval of the new license.
“Motion carried, good luck,” Dells mayor Ed Wojnicz said to the assembled ownership group.
The council also approved a work order from MSA Professional Services to change the city’s corporate boundary map. According to zoning and planning director Chris Tollaksen, the state of Wisconsin requires the city to have up-to-date boundary maps, and the Dells’ does not reflect its current business structure.
“It’s something that the state requires us to do more often than we do it,” Tollaksen said.
Beyond those two items, the common council:
Issued a special events permit for Dec. 4’s Holiday Train event.
Approved the city’s five-year street improvement plan.
Authorized a certified survey map for Riverwood’s Eagle Nest.
