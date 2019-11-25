The Wisconsin Dells common council officially passed the 2020 general fund and debt service budget, capping off a multi-week process to get the city’s financial affairs in order.
The common council followed the recommendations of the finance committee, after sorting out difficulties with an unexpectedly high operating budget from the EMS commission.
The council also approved preliminary mill rates, although they still have to go through county approval before becoming official. As it stands, the Sauk County mill rate is $21.90, Columbia is $22.95, Adams is $23.31 and Juneau sits at $27.35.
The $5.5 million budget went through additional revisions after the EMS commission submitted a proposal $85,000 higher than had initially been planned for by the finance committee. The budget only came in to the committee after the two scheduled budget meetings in October.
Later that month, committee chair Brian Holzem and mayor Ed Wojnicz personally attended an EMS commission meeting to help sort out the discrepancy in funding. Ultimately, the parties reached an agreement to reduce the EMS commission’s proposed budget by $46,128.25
“At the end of the day, we have to fund the EMS,” Holzem said at the finance committee’s Oct. 21 meeting.
The other major budget discrepancy in the writing process came from the Wisconsin Dells library, where city officials had to work to fix a discrepancy in expected funds versus actual funds. According to Wisconsin state law, if a municipality does not have a library within its limits, it is responsible for paying a set amount of money to their county for other libraries.
However, if that municipality can claim a joint library with another, as Lake Delton does with the Wisconsin Dells, that municipality can instead pay into that library rather than paying the county tax. Lake Delton follows that path, but for this upcoming year, they chose to pay an amount based on the three-year average of their previous payments rather than the higher amount that they would otherwise be required to contribute.
Dells treasurer Karen Terry clarified at the finance committee’s Oct. 8 meeting that Lake Delton had not broken laws or behaved unethically in paying this lower sum, but it did mean that the city’s budget had an $18,000 hole where they weren’t expecting one.
“We were estimated to bring in about $279,000, now next year we’re going to need $302 (thousand),” Terry said at the Oct. 8 meeting. “That’s a pretty significant jump in our levy contribution due to what Lake Delton is unwilling to contribute… they’re using a loophole to pay less. That’s fine if they want to do that, they have every legal right to do that. But it is severely impacting what happens in our community.”
Terry said that the library would not feel the full brunt of the gap, rather that the missing funds would be spread out across several departments to soften the blow.
In other business, the council addressed a series of administrative matters that had passed through committee. Members approved an agreement with Lake Delton for partial funding of the new high school building, totalling $4.7 million
“This came out of finance (committee), and we’ve been working on it for a couple years now,” Wojnicz said.
Council members also approved an extension of the closing date for Concept Attractions’ development plan, moving the deadline from Dec. 31 to Jan 15, 2020. According to Wojnicz, this relates to Wizard Quest moving to the Chalet Block on Broadway.
In other business, the council:
Approved the water and electric rate case and engagement letter with Johnson-Block.
Authorized the site plan application for memory care and assisted living facilities from Riverwood Eagle’s Nest LLC.
