The Wisconsin Dells Common Council voted for assistant city attorney Joseph Hasler to take over as city attorney at its Aug. 19 meeting, punctuating a session of committee-recommended action.
Hasler will replace current city attorney James Gerlach, who is set to retire later this year. Gerlach has served as the Dells’ city attorney since 1977, as well as filling the same post in Reedsburg since 1998. Hasler’s appointment was unanimous among the council.
His appointment did not come without comic moments, as alderman Mike Freel gave a lengthy pause before giving his approval for the new appointment.
“I would like to say thank you,” Hasler said.
Hasler has been the assistant city attorney in the Dells since 1998, and earned his bachelor’s and law degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, same as Gerlach. The board did not announce a specific date when Hasler will take over the new job.
In other business, the council voted to adopt the Sauk County hazard mitigation plan over the next five years. According to city clerk Nancy Holzem, the city naturally falls under the county’s hazard plan, and the council unanimously voted to approve following the plan.
“It was sent over from Sauk County,” Holzem said. “And we are under their plan, updated for 2019-2024.”
The council approved the commencement of design work on a new roundabout at Highway 12 and Highway A, as recommended by the finance committee earlier that night. Public works director David Holzem said that the measure was presented to the council before they saw the official task order because time is of the essence on this project.
“I think that’s the reason this is in front of you before the task order is in front of you,” Holzem said. “There’s some time urgency to begin work.”
The council agreed, backing up the committee’s recommendation that work start on the roundabout, contingent on $750,000 provided by the Dells school district.
In other business, the council:
Issued a parade permit to the annual Wo-Zha-Wa Festival for Sept. 15.
Issued a temporary Class B beer license to the Knights of Columbus for Wo-Zha-Wa on that same date.
Approved a recommendation from the finance committee for MSA to start work on utility and roadway improvements around the new high school site.
Authorized a WEDC community foundation grant for the Wizard Quest village project, contingent on a signed developer agreement.
Approved a new cost estimate for the territorial transfer agreement between the city and the conglomerate of WP&L and Alliant Energy.
Approved the purchase of a new Dodge truck to monitor water, utilities and sewage.
