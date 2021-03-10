Wisconsin Dells community helps retired firefighter’s family after destructive house fire

The Wisconsin Dells community is helping a retired firefighter and his family rebuild after a fire destroyed their home March 5.
Chris Lawton Home Fire from Cary M Brandt on Vimeo.
At least two online fundraisers and two drop-off donation sites have been set up in Wisconsin Dells and Baraboo to help Chris and Stephanie Lawton recover after a fire destroyed their home at 911 Fawn Court. Wisconsin Dells area fire departments responded to the couple’s home at about 8 p.m. March 5.
No injuries were reported. However, Joey Lawton, Chris’ bother, said the couple lost “everything” from clothing to other basic living essentials, even technology for their children's online education. Joey Lawton said the family had moved into their new home only two months before the fire and had just finished unpacking.
“I hadn’t even been to their house yet,” Joey Lawton said. He said he was in complete shock upon hearing of the fire at his brother's home.
Joey Lawton, a 2002 graduate of Wisconsin Dells High School who now lives in Berea, Kentucky, found out about the fire from his brother through a text message the next day. Joey Lawton said the blaze was caused by a chimney fire that started on the second floor of the home.
Joey Lawton said Chris and Stephanie Lawton have always served the Dells’ community. Chris, who works as a full-time electrician, volunteered with the police department as a youth police officer at 15 years old and later for the Lake Delton Fire Department. He volunteered for the Kilbourn Fire Department when he moved to Wisconsin Dells. Stephanie Lawton is a healthcare professional and has served as a respiratory therapist, has worked in emergency medicine and currently works for MedFlight in emergency response.
Joey Lawton said Chris and Stephanie Lawton didn’t want to be interviewed for this story due to being overwhelmed with the fire's aftermath.
Since he lives in Kentucky, Joey Lawton wanted to find a way to help his brother from afar. He set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money and rebuild his brother’s home. As of March 9, 40 donors have chipped in to raise more than $3,700 for the family. The goal is to raise $10,000 to help the couple purchase basic essentials.
“I knew the impact this was having on my brother and my sister-in-law,” Joey Lawton said of why he started the GoFundMe page. Lawton was also concerned about the impact the fire would have on the couple's three children, ranging in ages 6 to 12 years old. One of their children has special needs and Joey wanted to make sure his brother’s family had the resources to get them through this difficult time.
Drop-off donation sites are located at the Wisconsin Dells Police Department and Bright Future Early Learning Center in Baraboo. Joey Lawton said many people have dropped off clothes for the children. He said art supplies would be a great donation to help Chris and Stephanie’s children keep busy.
“They really enjoy arts and crafts,” he said. He said gift cards to local grocery stores are also welcome to help with additional expenses. Riley Perrigo, a nanny for the three children, said many essentials have been donated but the family would welcome summer clothing and related items, like beach towels and flip flops.
Perrigo started spreading the word to donate on social media after the fire and helped start a Facebook fundraiser page to help the family. As of March 9, more than $5,700 has been raised, over halfway towards the $10,000 goal. Perrigo also helped spread the word of donation boxes at Dells Police Department/Kilbourn Fire Department.
Joey Lawton said Stephanie is an “outgoing” and “fun, free, caring person” while Chris is a “very quiet but hard working individual.” Perrigo said the Lawtons are like family to her and are selfless people.
“I would do anything to help them,” Perrigo said. “They are very kind souls and more than giving without even realizing.”
Joey Lawton said donors through the GoFundMe page have been a mix of longtime friends, people he hasn’t talked to since high school and college, along with complete strangers.
“It brings tears honestly to our eyes because of the support that people are giving without really asking,” Joey Lawton said. “They are just giving and there is no way to really say ‘thank you.’ There’s no proper way to express how much gratitude there is.”
Perrigo said she is also thankful to those who donated and helped in the fire's immediate aftermath. She said residents in the Dells and surrounding areas helping someone in need isn’t out of the ordinary.
“I see it pretty often,” she said.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.