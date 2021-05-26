Wisconsin Dells concert venues prep for summer season

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The outdoor venue at Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells will provide a way for individuals to space out based on their comfort level being around other people. Guests will have the option to enjoy a concert from a lawn chair or on a blanket with large screens to display the performance or up close by the stage. All tickets purchased for last year’s performances are valid for this year, Abangan said.

Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells also plans to move back to indoor shows in September but those performances will depend on the guidelines at that time, Abangan said.

Even after the state's stay-at-home order was lifted last May, Crystal Grand remained closed to the public to respect patrons and keep an eye on the health guidelines in case of changes, Hackbarth said. The theater also works with several performers who travel from around the nation and the theater wanted to make the rescheduled dates work with the artists on top of travel restrictions. Other area theaters also remained closed.

“We needed to be able to be respectful to our customers and to the artists and what both of those parities would need,” Hackbarth said. Tickets purchased before the shutdown are still valid for the rescheduled performance. Customers who weren’t able to attend the new dates were given a credit voucher for a future performance, she said.