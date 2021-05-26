Wisconsin Dells concert venues prep for summer season

After over a year with the curtain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wisconsin Dells theaters and concert venues are opening back up for the summer with outdoor performances.
Crystal Grand Music Theater will host its first outdoor concert in over a year July 10 with a performance featuring Molly Hatchet and Royal Bliss with Michael Alexander and Big Whiskey. Marketing Director Anne Hackbarth said the venue has scheduled about a year worth of shows in a six-month period, including new performances and those rescheduled from last year due to COVID-19.
At Crystal Grand, outdoor shows will continue throughout the summer with several performances, including The Beach Boys, Wayland and The Oak Ridge Boys. In August, the venue plans to transition to hosting performances indoors. Hackbarth said the venue will announce safety guidelines once the date gets closer to see where vaccination rates are and any guidance health officials recommend at that time.
She said Crystal Grand Music Theater is currently doing some “really hefty cleaning” even though indoor performances aren’t currently being held and will conduct disinfecting procedures when indoor shows return in August. In early May, the Crystal Grand Music Theater held a gospel music festival at the venue, which was hosted by another company.
Hackbarth said one of reasons for hosting outdoor concerts to start the season is because of COVID-19. Health officials recommend being outside rather than indoors as a safer alternative to reduce the transmission of the virus.
“We want to start doing more outdoor events and we are hoping this is a good way to launch that,” Hackbarth said. “In future years, we’d like to continue doing that.”
Palace Theater in the Dells' first show in its concert series is scheduled for June 18 featuring Free Fallin’ - The Tom Petty Tribute, according to the venue’s website. Tusk - The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Experience is scheduled for July 15 and Stayin’ Alive - A Bee Gees Tribute is scheduled for July 31. A list of performances are on dellspalace.com. Owner Anthony Tomaska could not be reached for comment before deadline.
Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells will also return to hosting live performances this summer starting with an outdoor show in the casino's back parking lot June 4 with 93.6 Star Country, featuring four up-and-coming country music artists. The outdoor show will be the first concert the casino has held since August, where attendees watched a country music concert from their cars with 12 feet of space between each vehicle.
Currently, the June event at Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells has a “masks required” policy due to the Ho-Chunk Nation tribal government’s health guidelines. However, guidelines could change as time goes on, said Dave Abangan, marketing director for Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells. The casino recently stopped conducting temperature checks at its doors, he said.
“We’ve been a little bit slower and safer as far as the reopening of our business than compared to the rest of the state and county and we are just still a little bit tighter as far as our guidelines for our guests as they visit our business here,” Abangan said.
The outdoor venue at Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells will provide a way for individuals to space out based on their comfort level being around other people. Guests will have the option to enjoy a concert from a lawn chair or on a blanket with large screens to display the performance or up close by the stage. All tickets purchased for last year’s performances are valid for this year, Abangan said.
Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells also plans to move back to indoor shows in September but those performances will depend on the guidelines at that time, Abangan said.
Even after the state's stay-at-home order was lifted last May, Crystal Grand remained closed to the public to respect patrons and keep an eye on the health guidelines in case of changes, Hackbarth said. The theater also works with several performers who travel from around the nation and the theater wanted to make the rescheduled dates work with the artists on top of travel restrictions. Other area theaters also remained closed.
“We needed to be able to be respectful to our customers and to the artists and what both of those parities would need,” Hackbarth said. Tickets purchased before the shutdown are still valid for the rescheduled performance. Customers who weren’t able to attend the new dates were given a credit voucher for a future performance, she said.
But staying shut down for so long didn’t come without challenges. All five full-time Crystal Grand employees were laid off in March 2020, but have since returned to make sure the venue is ready for the concert season. Hackbarth said the Crystal Grand Music Theater also received various arts and culture grants to help keep the facility afloat.
Hackbarth said many aspects have helped Crystal Grand recover from a tough year, from dedicated staff members to the Dells community and music lovers who are ready for live performances to return.
“Just knowing people are ready to see live music… that’s a big thing,” she said.
She said many of the venue's shows are nearly sold out. Hackbarth sees more people eager to get back to seeing performances.
“We’re just expecting that number to keep growing as people start to get more comfortable with being out,” Hackbarth said.
Abangan has also seen positive trends in ticket sales for the casino's concerts and has seen signs of “promising indications of a good summer” with guests starting to return.
“We’re seeing pretty consistent sales every week,” he said. “I think people are just really making their decisions more sort of last minute based on their comfort level these days and deciding whether they want to go out and experience things like this.”
