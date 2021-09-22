Wisconsin Dells council will use COVID-19 funds to replace 23% loss of premier resort tax money, replace funds in façade program

Premier resort tax is the extra 1.25% added onto state sales tax in the Wisconsin Dells area. According to Administrative Coordinator/Finance Director Karen Terry, Wisconsin Dells has received over $1.5 million in premier resort tax for 2021 so far. The final premier resort tax payment and total distribution amount for 2021 will not be known until Nov. 15.

Wisconsin Dells Primer Resort Tax Distributions 2021 Feb. 15 - $297,463.28 May 15 - $462,627.44 Aug. 15 - $825,103.23 Nov. 15 - TBD Total 2021 - $1,585,193.95 Source: City of Wisconsin Dells

During discussion, finance committee members agreed it was best to also put some of the funds into the façade improvement grant program to give back to the local businesses and help improve downtown Dells.

“I think it’s a great program too, the downtown is starting to look really good,” said Mike Freel, who sits on both the finance committee and common council. “The more we can help the downtown the better.”