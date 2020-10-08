Wisconsin Dells' craft beer walk cancelled due to state mandate limiting public gatherings

Wisconsin Dells' seventh annual craft beer walk has been cancelled.
The cancellation comes after Gov. Tony Evers issued a state mandate limiting capacity at public places, such as bars and restaurants, his latest attempt to reduce the spread of COVID-19 as reports of positive cases continue to rise throughout the state.
Jenifer Dobbs, Managing Director of Festivals and Events for the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau, said the decision to cancel the event Oct. 7 was due to the recent order issued by Evers’ the day before. It is the first time the beer walk has been cancelled, she said.
The plan is to resume the craft beer walk, along with Dells on Tap, in 2021, she said. The cancellation announcement was made on the Dells on Tap Facebook page. The cancellation has also been announced on the convention bureau’s website.
Evers’ order, which went into effect at 8 a.m. Oct. 8 and remains in place until Nov. 6, limits some indoor public gatherings to no more than 25% of the total occupancy limit for a room or building, including restaurants, bars and other public spaces. It allows several exemptions for schools, polling locations, political rallies and some businesses such as grocery stores.
Because the visitor and convention bureau can’t manage private businesses and with the 25% capacity limit, it would have presented challenges for the 13 Dells' area businesses participating in the beer walk.
“We wouldn’t be able to control the amount of people going in an out and it’s not a position we want to put ourselves in,” Dobbs said. “We can’t control the amount of people who would want to go into a private business. We don’t want to put our member businesses in a peculiar situation and we are just going to move forward with the safest decision, which would be to cancel.”
Support Local Journalism
This year’s beer walk was scheduled for Oct. 16 – Oct. 17, split into two days to limit the amount of people attending to reduce gathering. For each day, 500 tickets were available.
Dobbs said she emailed participating member businesses and people who purchased tickets about the cancellation shortly after the decision was made to cancel. All ticket purchases will be 100% refunded, she said.
The beer walk is part of Dells on Tap, which was cancelled this year due to the coronavirus. The craft beer walk was originally scheduled to go on as planned with several precautions in place including using disposable cups for samples. But even with the additional safety guidelines, the mandate from the state limiting capacity means the event can’t be held due to the limitations.
“With a 25% capacity on our downtown shops it just wouldn’t have been possible for us to be able to safely manage that,” Dobbs said.
The cancellation comes one week after the Dells’ hosted its fall wine walk, which had similar guidelines in place for safety, including disposable cups. Dobbs said she wasn’t aware of any reported positive cases of the virus from the event. She said the wine walk went well and the bureau received positive feedback from attendees they felt safe.
Wisconsin State Journal Reporter Mitchell Schmidt contributed to this report.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.