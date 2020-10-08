Wisconsin Dells' craft beer walk cancelled due to state mandate limiting public gatherings

Because the visitor and convention bureau can’t manage private businesses and with the 25% capacity limit, it would have presented challenges for the 13 Dells' area businesses participating in the beer walk.

“We wouldn’t be able to control the amount of people going in an out and it’s not a position we want to put ourselves in,” Dobbs said. “We can’t control the amount of people who would want to go into a private business. We don’t want to put our member businesses in a peculiar situation and we are just going to move forward with the safest decision, which would be to cancel.”

This year’s beer walk was scheduled for Oct. 16 – Oct. 17, split into two days to limit the amount of people attending to reduce gathering. For each day, 500 tickets were available.

Dobbs said she emailed participating member businesses and people who purchased tickets about the cancellation shortly after the decision was made to cancel. All ticket purchases will be 100% refunded, she said.