The Wisconsin Dells Education Foundation is in preparation for its ninth annual Golf for the Future fundraiser, with hopes from the foundation’s board to surpass one million dollars in money raised this year.
According to Todd Nelson, foundation board member and Kalahari Resorts president, the fundraiser started eight years ago as a program to help the Wisconsin Dells High School music department, which didn’t have enough funds to properly operate at the time. Before long, however, the foundation had raised enough money for the music program and needed a new outlet.
“It used to be called Golf for a Song, and we gave money to the music department,” Nelson said. “And we had raised them about $500,000 and they didn’t really need anymore. And (music educator and board member) Marti Fults came to us and said ‘What we really need is an education foundation.’”
According to Nelson, as of the end of this year, the foundation will have raised more than $6,000,000 worth of endowed scholarships over the last eight years. A large chunk of that has come through Golf for the Future, with the ninth iteration coming up on August 20.
A fact sheet the foundation put out lays their goals and motivations bare. According to them, higher education costs have gone up 250% since 2004, leaving students and parents increasingly unable to pay the ever-growing bill without taking out loans. As a result, some students who want and deserve a higher education can’t afford to do so.
“We want to make sure that anyone who wants a higher education can afford to pursue it,” Nelson said.
Nelson commented on how unusual it is for a community of the Dells’ size to hold a golf outing that will produce upward of $900,000, but he expects Golf for the Future to net that figure. Especially this year, as Wilderness Resorts general manager Joe Eck has joined the board.
Eck’s involvement brings the Wild Rock golf course to the table, to go along with Trapper’s Turn. Nelson expects that extra push to provide a boost to the fundraiser, so they can reach their goal of $1,000,000 more for their endowment fund.
According to board administrator Maggie Fraser, the foundation currently supplies 70 scholarships, with $188,000 in funds put forward this past year.
“We have, right now, 70 unique scholarships,” Fraser said. “Some of them will be given to multiple students. There’s the Heather Johnson scholarship, they’ll give out three of those. So there’s 70 unique scholarships and we’re adding on eight more this year.”
Nelson said that community members have begun leaving assets to the foundation in their wills, and both he and Fraser said that Golf for the Future is still actively looking for anyone wishing to attend. Rates run at $1,500 for a table of four and $3,000 for a table of eight.
