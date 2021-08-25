Wisconsin Dells Education Foundation raises $1.3 million at Golf for the Future event

“We're truly grateful for the support and excited about the amount raised, but we're also focused on our goal of doing all we can to support the students in our community,” Fraser said.

Golf for the Future started a decade ago as Golf for a Song, a partnership with the high school band department and kept growing over the years.

Wisconsin Dells Board of Education President Kelly Bauer said the morning of the event it was close to reaching the $1 million mark between sponsorships, pledges and scholarships people have started. A chart at the golf outing showed $959,000 had been raised before the evening’s events.

Bauer also credited fellow board members Todd Nelson, who owns Kalahari Resorts, and Joe Eck, who is the chief operating officer at Wilderness Resort, as well as the entire board with helping Golf for the Future become successful.

“We’ve got a really good group of people that serve on our foundation whether its board members, past board members,” Bauer said.

Fellow Board Member Tom Diehl said Golf for the Future has grown over the years since it started in 2010.

“It’s taken a life of its own and it’s grow and grown,” Diehl said.