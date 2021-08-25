Wisconsin Dells Education Foundation raises $1.3 million at Golf for the Future event

Wisconsin Dells Education Foundation Golf for the Future raised the largest amount in the event's history.
Administrator Maggie Fraser said the Aug. 24 event raised $1.3 million. The event included a golf outing at Trappers Turn and Wild Rock Golf Course, sponsorships and live and silent auctions. A dinner reception was held at Kalahari Resorts and Convention with about 700 to 800 guests. About 200 golfers were registered at Trappers Turn Golf Course while another 100 were registered at Wild Rock Golf Course at Wilderness Resort.
Wisconsin Dells Education Foundation hopes to raise $1 million at 10th annual Golf for the Future event
“The amount raised truly was a reflection of all the wonderful people that support the WDEF,” Fraser said in an email. “From our Golf for the Future committee, to the people behind the scenes that work very hard on all the details, to the wonderful sponsors and community members; it really does take every single person to make a success like this happen.”
The event fell short of $1 million in 2019 when $920,459 was raised, according to the foundation’s website. Fraser said the event was not held last year due to COVID-19 restrictions but still raised about $84,000 for the foundation. Counting money raised in 2021, Golf for the Future has raised over $5 million in 10 years to fund Wisconsin Dells Education Foundation scholarships to support students in their post-secondary education endeavors.
The foundation has a total of 93 scholarships for Wisconsin Dells High School seniors. Eleven are new scholarships. In the last 10 years, the foundation has given $1.3 million in scholarships to support students in their post-secondary education. Scholarships range from $1,000 to $5,000 per student. The foundation makes sure any Wisconsin Dells High School student who went through the application process receives a scholarship.
Fraser said exceeding the $1 million mark means the foundation can continue its mission to ensure every Wisconsin Dells High School student will have financial support to achieve their educational goals. She said the foundation will also look at the possibility of increasing the amount for specific scholarships and continue making multi-year scholarships to fund a student’s education throughout their time in college.
“We're truly grateful for the support and excited about the amount raised, but we're also focused on our goal of doing all we can to support the students in our community,” Fraser said.
Golf for the Future started a decade ago as Golf for a Song, a partnership with the high school band department and kept growing over the years.
Wisconsin Dells Board of Education President Kelly Bauer said the morning of the event it was close to reaching the $1 million mark between sponsorships, pledges and scholarships people have started. A chart at the golf outing showed $959,000 had been raised before the evening’s events.
Bauer also credited fellow board members Todd Nelson, who owns Kalahari Resorts, and Joe Eck, who is the chief operating officer at Wilderness Resort, as well as the entire board with helping Golf for the Future become successful.
“We’ve got a really good group of people that serve on our foundation whether its board members, past board members,” Bauer said.
Fellow Board Member Tom Diehl said Golf for the Future has grown over the years since it started in 2010.
“It’s taken a life of its own and it’s grow and grown,” Diehl said.
Diehl agreed with Fraser the next step for the foundation is to fund a Wisconsin Dells High School student's education throughout their college career.
“We’re not done, we’ve got a long way to go,” Diehl said. “The need doesn’t go away after your freshman year.”
More information about the Wisconsin Dells Education Foundation is on its website www.wdhsfoundation.org. A donation link is also available on the site for those who want to make a contribution.
