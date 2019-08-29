The Wisconsin Dells Education Foundation wrapped up its ninth annual Golf for the Future event August 20, raising roughly one million dollars for Dells-area students, as well as contributing to another charity that helps out less fortunate kids.
According to WDEF board member Maggie Fraser, the fundraiser pulled in more than 700 attendees and more than $1 million, which will come out to $945,000 to the foundation after expenses are paid. Fraser said that the funds will go directly to the foundation, as they hope to continue growing the number of scholarships issued to students every year.
“All of that money will go towards the foundation and providing more scholarships to students,” Fraser said. “And also this fund in need, which is part of something new we tried this year.”
The new fund in need is Happy Kids Network, a local Wisconsin Dells charity that funds the high school’s market and helps provide for children in need. According to Fraser, 56% of eligible Wisconsin Dells students are members of the free or reduced lunch program, K-12.
Fundraiser attendees were invited to take out their phones and go to a website, where they could donate as much or as little as they liked. The results were astonishing.
“It lasted about three minutes at our event,” Fraser said. “Everyone had their phone out, there was a link provided to them that went to this fund in need… we had a goal of $30,000 we were trying to hit. We were able to get $32,000 within just a matter of a couple of minutes.”
That money will go to new food programs within the Happy Kids Network, including the new Vine Street Market at the high school. The new market has a grand opening scheduled for September 9.
Holly Waterman, a board member for Happy Kids Network, was elated at the outpouring of support for her foundation. She commented that she is happy to live in a community where citizens support those in need.
“We are so very blessed to live in a community that is willing to step up and look out for each other in this way,” Waterman said. “The generosity shown is going to help our community in so many ways and we can’t thank the Wisconsin Dells Education Foundation or their guests enough.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)