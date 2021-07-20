Wisconsin Dells Elm Street downtown plaza plans unveiled

The public was given a first glimpse of how a public plaza planned for downtown Wisconsin Dells to host summer entertainment and other activities.
Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau President/CEO Romy Snyder presented preliminary drawings at the common council's July 19 meeting.
Snyder said amenities planned for the 35,000-square-foot space include “kugel balls," interactive, large granite balls about 6 feet to 8 feet in diameter that spin on water. A round path and a series of fountains that pay tribute to the Wisconsin River is also planned. A “wings wall” with large illustrations unique to Wisconsin Dells will encourage people to take selfies and post pictures on social media. A stage will host performances with professional lighting and sound. Wi-Fi will be available along with a concession stand that will be open during programmed events.
The surface will be level and flat. It will initially be open with programmed activities from mid-May through mid-September, according to the visitor and convention bureau. The design will convert the space to host various events such as trade shows, booths, farmers markets and pop up markets and even show cars onto the plaza during Automotion, Snyder said. Other potential activities include speakers, seasonal celebrations, fitness classes, movie nights and start-up events. The city also intends to move downtown entertainment to the location.
Entertainment and many events will be free. Sponsorship opportunities will be available around the plaza. Restrooms will also be on site along with a large storage area for storing equipment, tables and chairs. A drop-off zone will be available on Broadway for motor coaches and anyone needing extra assistance.
The Wisconsin Dells Business Improvement District, City of Wisconsin Dells and revenue generated from plaza programming and concessions will fund plaza operations and entertainment. The Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau/Wisconsin Dells Festival, Inc. will own, market, program and manage entertainment and events.
A name hasn’t been officially decided for the plaza. Snyder said in a July 20 follow up interview the visitor and convention bureau would like to sell naming rights of the project with it being specific to the Wisconsin Dells community.
The plans are the most detailed of the anticipated project since city leaders approved the developers agreement to get the ball rolling on the project in 2019. Plans had been kept behind closed doors as city officials, bureau staff and other stakeholders involved in the project worked out potential ideas to include in the design over the past year. The parking board approved to remove 40 additional parking spaces if needed at its June meeting to make room for the additional space.
Wisconsin Dells Elm Street Plaza project moving forward, city OKs removal of 40 additional parking stalls for project
Snyder said the plaza was designed with three images in mind, to create a place to attract both locals and tourists downtown, give them a reason to stay downtown longer and keep them coming back with a desire to return once they leave. The project will be at the south intersection of Elm Street and Broadway, where The Frozen Bear and another vacant commercial property are located. Those properties will be demolished to make room for the development.
Snyder said the plan is to demolition of the current properties this fall, depending on utility and road work on Elm Street. The plan is to open the plaza next summer. A ground breaking will be announced at a later date. A soft launch next summer before the plaza completely opens to the public, she said.
The suggestion for a plaza was brought forth in 2014 through a recommendation from Roger Brooks International, a tourism consultant, who suggested city officials create a gathering place in downtown Wisconsin Dells to attract both locals and tourists. In October 2019, Wizard Quest Owner Kevin Ricks approached the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau and its economic development grant committee to expand and develop Wizard Quest into the Chalet building discussions took forth about developing a “mini plaza” or “pocket park” on Elm Street. The downtown plaza is being designed in conjunction with MSA Professional Services out of Baraboo.
The budget for the plaza is between $600,000 to $1 million with cost shared between the city, visitor bureau and business improvement district committee.
Snyder said July 20 the unique aspect about the plaza is it was developed to accommodate not only locals and tourist, but also those from surrounding communities near the Wisconsin Dells area.
"So many things in this community are built to appeal to and to accommodate a visitor base and I think what's so unique and special about this plaza is that it will be just as much developed for our local resident base as well as surrounding community resident basis," Snyder said. "I'm really excited and proud of that fact is it will really add to the sense of community and give our residents another amenity to enjoy in the town that they live."
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.