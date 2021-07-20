Wisconsin Dells Elm Street downtown plaza plans unveiled

Snyder said the plaza was designed with three images in mind, to create a place to attract both locals and tourists downtown, give them a reason to stay downtown longer and keep them coming back with a desire to return once they leave. The project will be at the south intersection of Elm Street and Broadway, where The Frozen Bear and another vacant commercial property are located. Those properties will be demolished to make room for the development.

Snyder said the plan is to demolition of the current properties this fall, depending on utility and road work on Elm Street. The plan is to open the plaza next summer. A ground breaking will be announced at a later date. A soft launch next summer before the plaza completely opens to the public, she said.