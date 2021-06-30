Wisconsin Dells Elm Street Plaza project moving forward, city OKs removal of 40 additional parking stalls for project

Wisconsin Dells city officials are moving forward with plans to construct a public plaza on Elm Street and designs for what the development might look like could soon be made public.
Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau President/CEO Romy Snyder was present at the June 21 parking board meeting where the board approved to remove 40 additional parking stalls for the proposed development. She said the committee in charge of designing the plaza plans to make a presentation of the development for the common council’s approval at the council’s July meeting. The meeting is scheduled for July 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the Wisconsin Dells Municipal Building at 300 La Crosse St.
The proposal was presented in front of the parking board so the committee designing the plaza could incorporate parking plans to present to the council, Synder said in an interview following the meeting. Plans could change once final designs are ready.
The original plans for the plaza included the loss of 12 parking spaces, according to pre-plaza plans of the development posted on the city’s website on the parking board’s agenda from the June 21 meeting. The expanded plaza development the parking board approved June 21 includes the loss of 22 Elm Street parking stalls, and four parking stalls in lot 2 to accommodate large vehicle turns to navigate the alley by pass, visitor and staff parking and for entertainers to park their vehicles with trailers and equipment, according to the city documents and plans from the June 21 parking board meeting and comments from Snyder.
The expanded plans also reserves two spots for potential drop off zones in front of the Chalet building and three more for a drop off site in front of the spot where The Frozen Bear current sits. This will accommodate at least two bus drop off sites, according to documents on the city’s website describing the parking plan. Two stalls are reserved for parking at the new Wizard Quest, which will be next door in the Chalet building.
“Obviously, once we get done with final design if we don’t need 12 (stalls) we won’t use them all,” Snyder said to the parking board.
The board discussed additional parking stalls to develop to replace the stalls that would be lost due to the development. One was on Broadway across the street from the plaza development and in the same parking lot behind The Great Harvest Bread, where the old Kilbourn Inn used to sit. No action was taken and the city will continue looking into the possibility in the future.
Wisconsin Dells Mayor Ed Wojnicz said the city would like to keep the alley vacated so traffic won’t interfere with the plaza. He said the possibility of removing the additional parking stalls for the plaza development could bring more visitors to the downtown area and add to the city’s premier resort tax collections, which is used for infrastructure investments.
“I think whatever we lose we are going to gain on the other end with PRT,” Wonicz said.
The plaza project was approved in March 2019, which donated lot 4 to Wizard Quest for customers visiting the attraction to park. In September 2019, the city agreed to close Elm Street for the construction of the public plaza in conjunction with the development of the new Wizard Quest, which included the loss of 12 on-street parking lots.
Snyder said during the parking board meeting construction is estimated to start this fall with the anticipation it will be open by summer 2022.
The proposed location for the plaza is on the corner of Elm Street and Broadway, where The Frozen Bear and another vacated commercial property behind it is currently located. Both buildings will be demolished to make room for the development. It will also be placed next to the Chalet building, where the new Wizard Quest is being constructed and estimated to open this fall, according to the attraction’s website. Wizard Quest Owner Kevin Ricks is one of the stakeholders involved in the plaza project, along with Wojnicz, the Business Improvement District Committee, the city public works department and the visitor and convention bureau.
The city is looking at the plaza to host future downtown entertainment during the summer though other activities could also take place. The budget for the plaza is between $600,000 to $1 million with cost shared between the city, visitor bureau and business improvement district committee.