Wisconsin Dells Elm Street Plaza project moving forward, city OKs removal of 40 additional parking stalls for project

“I think whatever we lose we are going to gain on the other end with PRT,” Wonicz said.

The plaza project was approved in March 2019, which donated lot 4 to Wizard Quest for customers visiting the attraction to park. In September 2019, the city agreed to close Elm Street for the construction of the public plaza in conjunction with the development of the new Wizard Quest, which included the loss of 12 on-street parking lots.

Snyder said during the parking board meeting construction is estimated to start this fall with the anticipation it will be open by summer 2022.

The proposed location for the plaza is on the corner of Elm Street and Broadway, where The Frozen Bear and another vacated commercial property behind it is currently located. Both buildings will be demolished to make room for the development. It will also be placed next to the Chalet building, where the new Wizard Quest is being constructed and estimated to open this fall, according to the attraction’s website. Wizard Quest Owner Kevin Ricks is one of the stakeholders involved in the plaza project, along with Wojnicz, the Business Improvement District Committee, the city public works department and the visitor and convention bureau.