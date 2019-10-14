The Wisconsin Dells finance committee approved the city’s 2020 budget, sending it off to the common council for approval and implementation.
This was the second of two budget meetings, this one covering the business improvement district, the library, the parks department and several other points in the upcoming budget. One of the major points raised was over the library, and how a reduction in funds could hurt the city’s budget.
According to Wisconsin state law, every municipality is responsible for providing a certain amount of revenue for libraries if their community does not have one. However, if a municipality has a joint library with another, like Lake Delton does with the Dells, they can pay into that library fund and avoid the county tax.
According to city treasurer Karen Terry, Lake Delton is choosing to pay into the library based on the three-year average of their previous payments, rather than the state-mandated amount for 2020. Terry clarified Lake Delton is not breaking any laws or acting in bad faith by doing this, but did say it puts a strain on the city budget.
“We were estimated to bring in about $279,000, now next year we’re going to need $302 (thousand),” Terry said. “That’s a pretty significant jump in our levy contribution due to what Lake Delton is unwilling to contribute… they’re using a loophole to pay less. That’s fine if they want to do that, they have every legal right to do that. But it is severely impacting what happens in our community.”
You have free articles remaining.
The 2019 budget included $398,356 from Lake Delton for the library, but the proposal on the table only comes out to $381,174. However, Terry said the funds wouldn’t come out of the library’s budget, since $18,000 would be too large of a hit for the department to handle. Rather, the shortage will be distributed across the budget to avoid impacting any one department too heavily.
“Does that mean I’m going to tell Cathy (Borck, library director) to cut $17,000? I could, but I’m not going to,” Terry said. “I know it’s not her fault, the city as a whole cut $17,000 from their budget.”
Borck provided a similar picture of the situation, saying the lower contribution will have effects across the entirety of the city budget instead of just the library.
“It impacts the entire city budget,” Borck said. “Our budget, per se, won’t be as impacted, and we kept our expenditures low in order to help balance that.”
The recommended budget will be on the agenda at the October common council meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)