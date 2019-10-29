The Wisconsin Dells finance committee took another step to passing the city’s 2020 budget at its Oct. 28 meeting, following up on concerns and questions from the previous two budget meetings earlier in the month.
One of the main items on the docket was the premier resort tax disbursement, which was up in the air after the EMS commission’s budget came in quite a bit higher than the committee anticipated when putting the budget together. According to committee chair Brian Holzem, the previous EMS budget clocked in at $85,000 higher than expected.
After the last finance committee meeting, the EMS commission held another meeting on Oct. 24 to discuss the discrepancy. After that meeting, the committee, the Dells and the village of Lake Delton came to an agreement to remove $46,128.25 worth of excess money.
According to a letter from Lake Delton public safety director and police chief Daniel Hardman, the commission’s accountant, Kara Zastrow, recalculated the budget after that meeting and was able to find enough room to save the city that money.
“We apologize for the adjustment of numbers,” Hardman said in the letter, “But are thankful for our accountant’s work so we may begin the 2020 budget year with a clean set of books, and a relief that the year 2019 is behind us.
This re-working of the budget did not fully fix the discrepancy, but it reduced the number to a more manageable point where the premier resort tax can cover the difference. Treasurer Karen Terry clarified that premier resort tax often covers differences between the expected and real budget, but that this expense means that the city will not have a PRT reserve for this year.
“We’re not going to have a reserve in our premier resort tax this year, in order to cover this overage that we weren’t anticipating,” Terry said.
In other business, public works director David Holzem was on hand to discuss the fact that the city’s recycling contract expires in 2020, and that cost increases from Peliterri might be on hand.
This matter still has to make its way through committee before it’s implemented, but at the moment, the city currently pays approximately $1.50 per citizen for recycling. That number could go as high as $4.50 per citizen when the contract is renewed.
“They’re talking about per resident costs going up from $1.50 to as much as $3 or $4.50,” Holzem said.
