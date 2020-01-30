Wisconsin Dells Greyhound bus station to close for renovations

Greyhound Lines announced that its lobby and ticket service in the Wisconsin Dells will be closed for renovations for much of February, leaving customers to rely on online services.

According to company spokeswoman Amanda Miles, Greyhound will not provide paper ticket and counter services to customers at the McDonalds on 30 Commerce St. in Lake Delton from Feb. 3 to Feb. 29. Miles said in a press release that the service shutdown was due to building renovations.

Despite the temporary closure of the lobby, Greyhound will not stop its service to the Dells. Miles said customers can still buy tickets online at greyhound.com or through the company’s mobile app. According to area manager Sarah Hoogerhyde, the company does not expect the closure to seriously impact business.

“Most of our customer book online so we expect this change to be seamless for the majority of our passengers,” Hoogerhyde said in a press release. “We’re hoping this short period of change will lead to even more customers accessing our website and mobile app where they can receive even greater deals as they plan their travel arrangements.”

The company also offers phone reservations at 1-800-231-2222.

