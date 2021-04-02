 Skip to main content
Wisconsin Dells' H.H. Bennett Studio & Museum will remain closed through 2021 season
Wisconsin Dells' H.H. Bennett Studio & Museum will remain closed through 2021 season

H.H. Bennett Studio & Museum in Wisconsin Dells will remain closed for the 2021 season.

The downtown Dells business announced the decision to suspend public programming on its Facebook page on Friday.

According to the Facebook post, staff have been temporarily reassigned to help COVID-19 frontline efforts in Wisconsin and assist with projects through the Wisconsin Historical Society.

IN DEPTH: Exploring the region's local legends

The statement also said, “While our teams continue to focus helping communities and families around the state affected by COVID-19, the Wisconsin Historical Society will continue to care for and invest in the physical infrastructure and collections at out historic sites, including H.H. Bennett Studio & Museum.

“Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to welcoming you back for the 2022 season.”

For more information on state historical sites that are open this season, go to: wisconsinhistory.org.

