Wisconsin Dells High School addresses concerns about racial prejudice in wake of meeting for minority students

Wisconsin Dells High School held a meeting for minority students about Advanced Placement coursework on Jan. 20, leading to a negative reaction the students and their families.
According to a letter from school principal Hugh Gaston, the meeting brought together approximately 60 freshmen and sophomores, all of them Hispanic, Native American, African-American or multi-racial. Once there, faculty members told the students that pursuing more rigorous classes was based on their choice, not their test scores.
Despite the staff’s intentions, many students left the meeting upset with the process. According to Gaston, the students felt singled out and betrayed by the school.
“A common point of concern from those I have spoken with made it clear that referring to your children as ‘students of color’ was not an effective way to advance that goal,” Gaston said in a letter to parents. “Yes, we want your children to be successful in whatever path they choose… However, by bringing them together the way we did, many students felt like they were thrust into an unwanted spotlight.”
Gaston said that the idea for the meeting came from a small collection of teachers at the high school, one of whom spends time with minority students at lunch every day. Conversations between that teacher and the students brought forth the plan for the meeting.
The rationale behind partitioning out only the 60 minority students came from one of those students, who said that if it was a meeting held for all underclassmen, they would feel that faculty was talking only to the white students.
You have free articles remaining.
“One of the students, who is minority, said that if you get everyone in the room, all of the kids, they’re going to think you’re talking just to the white kids, not necessarily to us,” Gaston said. “So it was some of those suggestions were if you bring the minority students together, that you could deliver the message specifically to them and know that it was meant for them.”
It was this grouping together that led to the outcry from students and parents. According to an email from parent Nia Andaverde to the Dells Events, the meeting came off as segregationist. She referred to it as “disgusting, ignorant and racially charged.”
“This is not okay,” Andeverde said in her email. “It is not okay for school administration and staff to think this level of segregation and discrimination is acceptable and will go without severe repercussions. Our community and students of color will not stand for the gross miscarriage of justice and inclusion.”
Gaston and his staff will look to prevent incidents in the future that cause such conflict in the community. Gaston proposed a parent action committee in his letter, inviting concerned family members to contact him in order to address issues of equity at WDHS. Andaverde said that this parent group was not sufficient, and that the school and the community needed to push for “true inclusion.”
Gaston said it would be better for the school to inform the students of the meeting ahead of time instead of simply pulling them out of class. He said that the fact they learned of the meeting as they arrived didn’t help the negative impressions.
The high school staff has taken steps toward making their more rigorous coursework inclusive to minority students, but assistant principal Allison Hoch acknowledged that Advanced Placement is not set up for non-white students. For instance, coursework referenced on the AP Literature test is predominantly from white authors.
“The AP tests themselves are very biased in white culture, so the background knowledge needed for them is so fluent,” Hoch said. “But then our teachers struggle with wanting to introduce authors of all types, but feeling like they have to play to what the AP test is… it’s frustrating because it’s written to the test.”
Any parents interested in joining the proposed group can contact principal Hugh Gaston at 608-253-1461 ext. 1007 or email him at hgaston@sdwd.k12.wi.us.