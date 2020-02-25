Wisconsin Dells High School addresses concerns about racial prejudice in wake of meeting for minority students

The rationale behind partitioning out only the 60 minority students came from one of those students, who said that if it was a meeting held for all underclassmen, they would feel that faculty was talking only to the white students.

“One of the students, who is minority, said that if you get everyone in the room, all of the kids, they’re going to think you’re talking just to the white kids, not necessarily to us,” Gaston said. “So it was some of those suggestions were if you bring the minority students together, that you could deliver the message specifically to them and know that it was meant for them.”

It was this grouping together that led to the outcry from students and parents. According to an email from parent Nia Andaverde to the Dells Events, the meeting came off as segregationist. She referred to it as “disgusting, ignorant and racially charged.”

“This is not okay,” Andeverde said in her email. “It is not okay for school administration and staff to think this level of segregation and discrimination is acceptable and will go without severe repercussions. Our community and students of color will not stand for the gross miscarriage of justice and inclusion.”