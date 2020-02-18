Wisconsin Dells high school cheer looks to reach state finals

The Wisconsin Dells high school cheerleading team begins state-level competition on Feb. 21, looking to advance to their division’s finals for the first time in program history.
This will be the fourth trip to the state preliminary rounds for ninth-year coach Marisa Livingston, who leads her team into a new format at the state competition. Wisconsin Dells now competes in the non-tumble division at state, which Livingston feels better suits the team’s skill set and background.
“The Wisconsin Dells area doesn’t have a good gymnastics program,” Livingston said. “So we’d go up against a lot of Milwaukee and Madison teams that, they were tumbling or they would have the facilities to do cheerleading and we don’t. We actually practice on the stage or in the auto shop.”
The 16 teams in the non-tumble division compete in the preliminaries on Feb. 21 at Watertown high school, with the top 8 advancing to the finals the next day. The Wisconsin Association of Cheer and Pom Coaches, the state’s governing body, holds smaller competitions across the state to determine which teams qualify for state.
This is the third year of the new format, and it contrasts sharply from the previous competition style the WACPC employed. Until 2017, the competitions ran on a regional system where teams would participate in smaller competitions dotted around the state, and roughly the top half of participating teams would move on to state the following week.
The state system carves out a niche for teams like the Dells, who don’t necessarily have the facilities necessary to safely learn and practice acrobatic tumbling passes. The non-tumbling competition still involves plenty of skill and athleticism, with elements such as group acrobatics and human pyramids.
“Everything’s the same,” Livingston said. “There’s a chant and a cheer portion, a dance portion, jumps and stunts, and then a pyramid build.”
Livingston recommends anyone looking for a primer on competitive cheerleading to watch “Cheer” on Netflix, a six-part documentary series that follows a collegiate cheer team through their season.
Wisconsin Dells high school kicks off their state preliminaries at 10 a.m. on Feb. 21, going up against other area high schools such as Oregon and Portage.