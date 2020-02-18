Wisconsin Dells high school cheer looks to reach state finals

The Wisconsin Dells high school cheerleading team begins state-level competition on Feb. 21, looking to advance to their division’s finals for the first time in program history.

This will be the fourth trip to the state preliminary rounds for ninth-year coach Marisa Livingston, who leads her team into a new format at the state competition. Wisconsin Dells now competes in the non-tumble division at state, which Livingston feels better suits the team’s skill set and background.

“The Wisconsin Dells area doesn’t have a good gymnastics program,” Livingston said. “So we’d go up against a lot of Milwaukee and Madison teams that, they were tumbling or they would have the facilities to do cheerleading and we don’t. We actually practice on the stage or in the auto shop.”

The 16 teams in the non-tumble division compete in the preliminaries on Feb. 21 at Watertown high school, with the top 8 advancing to the finals the next day. The Wisconsin Association of Cheer and Pom Coaches, the state’s governing body, holds smaller competitions across the state to determine which teams qualify for state.

