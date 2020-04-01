Wisconsin Dells High School launches food donation program to combat hunger during pandemic

The Wisconsin Dells High School’s Vine Street Market, working in conjunction with Second Harvest Food Bank, launched a food donation program to help families across the Dells during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Autumn Giddings, the food coordinator for the market, has spearheaded the effort, which began shortly after Gov. Tony Evers announced the statewide closure of K-12 schools. Initially, Giddings and her team of volunteers ran the program out of the small market space inside the school, but it eventually moved out to the parking lot due to the rapid expansion in size.

Now in the third week, Giddings’ orders from Second Harvest have gone from 5,000 pounds in the first week to a whopping 55,000 pounds. And according to fellow organizer Holly Waterman, 15,000 pounds of that was gone in the first 90 minutes of March 30.

“Autumn’s first order, we were still ordering by the pound,” Waterman said. “So the first order, that was on March 16, and we went through that really fast.”

All of this food is donated by Second Harvest free of charge, to help Dells residents. Giddings and Waterman are taking full advantage of that; Gddings said that their 55,000 pound order was the largest in the 16 counties Second Harvest works with.