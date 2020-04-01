Wisconsin Dells High School launches food donation program to combat hunger during pandemic

The Wisconsin Dells High School’s Vine Street Market, working in conjunction with Second Harvest Food Bank, launched a food donation program to help families across the Dells during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Autumn Giddings, the food coordinator for the market, has spearheaded the effort, which began shortly after Gov. Tony Evers announced the statewide closure of K-12 schools. Initially, Giddings and her team of volunteers ran the program out of the small market space inside the school, but it eventually moved out to the parking lot due to the rapid expansion in size.
Now in the third week, Giddings’ orders from Second Harvest have gone from 5,000 pounds in the first week to a whopping 55,000 pounds. And according to fellow organizer Holly Waterman, 15,000 pounds of that was gone in the first 90 minutes of March 30.
“Autumn’s first order, we were still ordering by the pound,” Waterman said. “So the first order, that was on March 16, and we went through that really fast.”
All of this food is donated by Second Harvest free of charge, to help Dells residents. Giddings and Waterman are taking full advantage of that; Gddings said that their 55,000 pound order was the largest in the 16 counties Second Harvest works with.
While this operation is held in the high school parking lot, Giddings emphasized that the food is not just for students and their families. Since the COVID-19 outbreak has put many Dells residents out of work, the donations are open to anyone who can make use of them. In Giddings’ mind, if a family has to spend $30 less on food in a week, it’s another $30 that can go toward rent, insurance or other bills.
“We know we have a lot of families who are getting by working four jobs and now they’re down to zero jobs,” Giddings said. “So if we can save them 30 bucks or 50 bucks, that’s money they can use some other way.”
Giddings stressed that the food truly is for everybody in the school district, whether or not they have children enrolled. If you can’t come to the high school parking lot for whatever reason, Giddings’ team of volunteers can come deliver. In fact, much of the 15,000 pounds of food donated on the morning of March 30 came through deliveries to people who can’t leave their homes.
Giddings and Waterman also keep their teams of volunteers precisely organized to prevent the spread of COVID-19 or any other germs. All volunteers work in color-coded teams in specific areas of the lot, so there is no possibility for cross-contamination between groups. The groups tend to be from the same family unit, so any interaction between them would have already happened at home and is unlikely to spread the germs further.
“All of our volunteers are volunteering in pandemic pal teams,” Giddings said. “They are only volunteering with people they already share germs with. Otherwise, we’re practicing social distancing, so even though in our pictures it occasionally looks like they’re together, it’s because a whole family or whole household is volunteering together.”
Second Harvest has also taken to boxing their donations in a clean room environment to prevent the spread of germs.
Giddings said that she and Waterman do not currently plan to stop the flow of donations anytime soon, and that they will continue to provide food until they can’t anymore. Waterman credited the sense of community in the Dells for the success of the program.
“The collaboration and the community, it’s incredible,” Waterman said. “That has got to be the takeaway, it blows me away.”
“You don’t see this in every community,” Giddings added.
Anyone who can make use of donated food can come to the Wisconsin Dells High School Monday-Friday to pick up. Recipients don’t need to exit their vehicles; volunteers load the car to help keep the area clean.
