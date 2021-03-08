Wisconsin Dells home destroyed in fire

A Wisconsin Dells home was destroyed in a fire Friday night.

The house, located at 911 Fawn Court, sustained heavy damage. Homeowners are Chris and Stephanie Lawton of Wisconsin Dells.

Kilbourn Fire Department Chief Pat Gavinski said the Kilbourn Fire Department was paged for the fire at around 8 p.m. March 5. Gavinski said there were flames coming through the roof when the fire department arrived on scene.

Gavinski said fire crews quickly extinguished the fire and were on scene until about 10:30 p.m. to 10:45 p.m. conducting overhaul and making sure the fire was completely out.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Gavinski said there were no injuries. Fire crews rescued one cat from the basement during overhaul operations, he said.

Damage to the structure was isolated to the garage rafters and the roof, he said. A cause has not yet been determined.

The fire chief said the home owner is a former member of the Kilbourn Fire Department. Gavinski said Lawton retired from the department about a year ago and was also a member of the Delton Fire Department.

Gavinski said the Kilbourn, Delton and Briggsville Fire Departments and Dells-Delton EMS assisted at the scene.

Editor's note: This story was updated at 1:17 p.m. March 8 to provide additional details about the fire from Kilbourn Fire Department Chief Pat Gavinski.

Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.