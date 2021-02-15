Wisconsin Dells hopes to expand entertainment with plaza project

The planning stages of a new plaza on Elm Street are starting.

Managing Director of Festivals and Events at the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau Jenifer Dobbs said the plaza will provide a spot to host up to 270 days of entertainment programing, including the farmers market. The plan is to open the site in July 2022, she said. The plaza will be located on the corner of Elm Street and Broadway. The Frozen Bear and the property behind it will be demolished.

“It will be a central gathering place for both visitors and residents,” Dobbs said. “We hope to draw residents within a 20-mile radius to call the plaza kind of their gathering place. That’s over 50,000 people, if you look at a 20-mile radius for us. That’s a significant amount.”

The plaza is a joint project between the city and the bureau, Dobbs said. Others involved include the city’s public works department, the Business Improvement District Committee and WizardQuest owner Kevin Ricks, said Wisconsin Dells Mayor Ed Wojnicz.