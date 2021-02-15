Wisconsin Dells hopes to expand entertainment with plaza project

The planning stages of a new plaza on Elm Street are starting.
Managing Director of Festivals and Events at the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau Jenifer Dobbs said the plaza will provide a spot to host up to 270 days of entertainment programing, including the farmers market. The plan is to open the site in July 2022, she said. The plaza will be located on the corner of Elm Street and Broadway. The Frozen Bear and the property behind it will be demolished.
“It will be a central gathering place for both visitors and residents,” Dobbs said. “We hope to draw residents within a 20-mile radius to call the plaza kind of their gathering place. That’s over 50,000 people, if you look at a 20-mile radius for us. That’s a significant amount.”
The plaza is a joint project between the city and the bureau, Dobbs said. Others involved include the city’s public works department, the Business Improvement District Committee and WizardQuest owner Kevin Ricks, said Wisconsin Dells Mayor Ed Wojnicz.
President and CEO of the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau Romy Snyder said Wisconsin Dells is looking at other communities with similar public spaces to decide what activities and programs will be hosted at its own space, like morning yoga and movie night. A program schedule has not been set.
Wojnicz said the plaza could include a band shell, a building for storage, public restrooms and art work placed around the site. The project leaders are currently making a wish list for the project and working with MSA to bring it to fruition. He said plans for the plaza could be released to the public this summer.
Dobbs anticipates construction could start in late fall. The city's budget for the plaza is between $600,000 to $1 million.
Public Works Director Chris Tollaksen said there will be a significant undertaking with updating the utilities under Elm Street in preparation for the plaza's construction.
“We’re not adding anything new,” Tollaksen said. “We are just maintaining or replacing what’s already there, which is kind of a normal project.”
Past entertainment venues
While officials are just piecing together plans for the project, the idea of the plaza dates back much farther.
Dobbs and Wojnicz said the idea of building a plaza began when Rodger Brooks International conducted a study in 2013. The nearly 100 page plan from 2014 is available on the city of Wisconsin Dells website by clicking on the Economic Development Resources tab under Development Information and Resources.
According to the study, the project's emphasis was to attract both locals living within a 10-mile radius of the Dells and tourists to spend more time downtown. One of the top recommendations was to construct a “central gathering place” or plaza to enhance the space and create a destination spot for downtown entertainment. At the time, the plan recommended the plaza’s location for Oak Street, mainly due to the economic benefits the nearby businesses could reap from the location.
Prior to 2008, downtown Dells had smaller locations for outdoor entertainment venues on the corner of Eddy Street and Broadway and 38th Broadway, both outgrew its space, Dobbs said. Duchess Plaza was the entertainment spot for two summer seasons. It was located on Oak Street. The council voted to remove it after complaints from residents about Oak Street being shut down.
“It was just an inconvenience for a lot of people,” Wojnicz said of Duchess Plaza.
Dobbs said space was also an issue at Duchess Plaza. After it closed in 2018, the city leased the Trumble Lot on the corner of Cedar Street and Broadway for 2019 and 2020 entertainment season and farmers market.
Wojnicz said "Elm Street Plaza" started coming into focus when the Chalet building was purchased by Ricks.
Business Improvement District Committee Chairperson Tara Anchor said they hope to grow downtown Dells after the project is finished. The committee has invested $175,000 in the project, with 50% contributed in 2019 and the remaining 50% contributed in 2020.
Anchor said the planned space is needed in a community that sees many visitors each year.
“For a tourism destination, you’ve got to have something like this in your downtown area,” Anchor said. “It’s just lots of different reasons for people to continually come downtown and know there is stuff going on and that they spend more time here, which is of service to both the businesses and the residents."
While the city pursues building a more permanent plaza, this summer’s entertainment will happen at the Riverwalk from June 18 to Labor Day weekend. The farmers market will run every Sunday from Memorial Day weekend through October.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.