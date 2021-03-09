Wisconsin Dells hosting Easter Egg-Stravaganza Hunt March 27

With Easter approaching, Wisconsin Dells is hosting an interactive Easter themed scavenger hunt to attract visitors downtown.

The city is hosting the Easter Egg-Stravaganza Hunt March 27, which will have a plush toy bunny for participants to find at 20 participating shops throughout downtown Dells. Maps will be available at the visitor and convention bureau at 701 Superior St. and at participating businesses. Maps can be picked up the morning of the event.

Participants can walk from shop to shop and will mark the map when the bunny is found. Those maps can be turned in at the visitor and convention bureau to receive a goodie bag prize, said Jenifer Dobbs, festival and events manager for the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau.

The event is sponsored by the city’s Business Improvement District committee and modeled after the “Elf on the Shelf” scavenger hunt held in December to celebrate Christmas last year, where participants had to locate a toy elf inside participating businesses to win a prize. Dobbs said Elf on the Shelf was popular with over 250 participating customers.