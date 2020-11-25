Wisconsin Dells hosting first holiday lights tree display with activities

Wisconsin Dells is hosting a new holiday series of activities and displays along the River Walk to celebrate the Christmas season.
The Tree of Light will be featured along the River Walk just off Broadway St. from late November until mid-January. While the tree of is up and available for the public to view, an official tree lighting ceremony for the community Christmas tree will be held Dec. 5 at dusk, but that could change depending on COVID-19, said Jenifer Dobbs, festival and events manager with the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau.
An “Elf on the Shelf” scavenger hunt will take place the same evening at the local businesses, according to the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau website.
Family activities will be held, featuring socially distanced visits with Santa Claus, Chainsaw Carvings and performances from the Wisconsin Dells High School band. Bella Goose Coffee and Princess Catering will be on location every Friday to Sunday, with the exception of Dec. 24-Dec. 27, to serve warm drinks and seasonal food items, according to the bureau’s website.
The event is hosted by Wisconsin Dells Business Improvement District, which has been planning the event to attract more people to the area during the winter months. The idea was also to create some positivity in what’s been a challenging time with the COVID-19 pandemic. The Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau is working with the city to coordinate, market and manage the event.
“This year with all the craziness of 2020 seemed like the perfect year to kind of start,” said Tara Anchor, chairperson of the BID committee. “This is the beginning of what we hope is a continuing process of building on this event.”
Anchor said smaller Christmas tree lightings took place in Wisconsin Dells in the past. This holiday display is much larger and is a more ongoing display for the holiday season, she said.
The display not only features the 30,000 lights on the 55-foot silver maple tree but also around 50 sponsored Christmas trees from Dells’ area businesses and the community tree in downtown Dells along the River Walk. Anchor said the hope is to add more interactive elements to the River Walk in future holiday seasons.
The Tree of Light is outdoors with plenty of room for people to social distance and stay within their families, Anchor said. The tree can even be seen from the top of the Timbavati Hill in one’s car, she said.
“It’s remarkable,” Anchor said.
Anchor, who owns Winnebago Boutique & Gift Shop, said she heard from one of their employees about the positivity and hope the tree brought to her and her family after seeing it for the first time.
Support Local Journalism
“It’s so nice for our visitors and our community and our residents to have something positive to talk about and something positive to experience,” she said.
Pirate’s Cove Adventure Golf Employee Katie Davy and General Manager Dominic Flath were decorating their sponsored Christmas tree Nov. 23 with golf balls to represent the theme of the mini golf course business. Davis said the display and the idea of hosting the activities brings brightness to the community in a year that’s been hampered by the dampness of the pandemic.
“It’s bringing that cheer that people can all enjoy,” Davy said. “If they continue this, I hope more businesses get involved because it’s been a lot of fun for us.”
Flath agreed, adding the River Walk provides an opportunity for people to social distance and be cautious with the COVID-19 virus still active and cases rising throughout the state.
“I’ve been to various other towns that have Christmas tree decorations like this and I always thought it would be a good thing for the Dells,” he said.
Kelly Koenig, a Wisconsin Dells resident, visited the Tree of Light the evening of Nov. 23 with her 15-year-old daughter Madde and son Mitchell, who was celebrating his 11th birthday.
“It’s beautiful,” Mitchell Koenig said of the tree.
Kelly Koenig said the tree provides a glimpse of hope during the pandemic.
“I think it’s awesome they are trying to keep positive excitement,” she said. “We’re just thrilled they’ve come up with something new and exciting for this bizarre year.”
More information on this year’s holiday activities and Tree of Light display on the River Walk is on the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau website and Facebook page.
Editor's Note: This article was updated on Nov. 25 to correct the spelling of Katie Davy's last name.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.