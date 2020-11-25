Wisconsin Dells hosting first holiday lights tree display with activities

“This year with all the craziness of 2020 seemed like the perfect year to kind of start,” said Tara Anchor, chairperson of the BID committee. “This is the beginning of what we hope is a continuing process of building on this event.”

Anchor said smaller Christmas tree lightings took place in Wisconsin Dells in the past. This holiday display is much larger and is a more ongoing display for the holiday season, she said.

The display not only features the 30,000 lights on the 55-foot silver maple tree but also around 50 sponsored Christmas trees from Dells’ area businesses and the community tree in downtown Dells along the River Walk. Anchor said the hope is to add more interactive elements to the River Walk in future holiday seasons.

The Tree of Light is outdoors with plenty of room for people to social distance and stay within their families, Anchor said. The tree can even be seen from the top of the Timbavati Hill in one’s car, she said.

“It’s remarkable,” Anchor said.

Anchor, who owns Winnebago Boutique & Gift Shop, said she heard from one of their employees about the positivity and hope the tree brought to her and her family after seeing it for the first time.

