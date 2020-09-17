Wisconsin Dells hosting wine, beer walk in October

Wisconsin Dells will continue with its fall wine and beer walk with some changes and several precautions in place due to the COVID-19 virus.
This year’s wine walk is Oct. 2-3 with 23 locations signed up as of Sept. 10. Because of the coronavirus, Dells on Tap is postponed until next year, Jenifer Dobbs, managing director of festivals & events for the Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau, said. However, the beer walk, normally the kick off to Dells on Tap, will continue for a second day.
Dobbs said the wine walk is usually the first Saturday in October. However, like the beer walk a second day was added to allow for more social distancing.
“We found it easier to be able to social distance and provide a safe environment,” Dobbs said.
For the wine walk, disposable cups will be available instead of a wine glass, she said. Six-foot distancing will be required and families and groups coming to the event are asked to stay together, she said. Free hand sanitizer samples will be handed out to attendees.
Masks are recommended. For indoors, on Sept. 10 Dobbs said it isn’t known if masks will be mandatory with the statewide mask mandate expiring Sept. 28, three days before the event.
“Each business can make recommendations at that point; we’re just not sure where we will be then,” Dobbs said.
A limited amount of tickets for the wine walk are available for each night than in previous years, with 400 tickets available. Tickets went on sale Aug. 1 and are still available for purchase on the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau website, Dobbs said Sept. 10. Tickets will also be available the day of the event.
As of Sept. 10, tickets were selling faster for the Saturday wine walk than the Friday date, according to Dobbs. Those who register can pick up a wristband at the Wisconsin Dells Visitor & Convention Bureau at 115 La Crosse Street, according to the organization’s website.
Normally the event sells out within a couple of days, she said. However, tickets are selling at a much slower pace which Dobbs attributes to the coronavirus.
“They are steady but it’s much slower,” she said. Dobbs still encourages people to get their tickets early.
Local wineries featured along the route include Wollersheim Winery, Baraboo Bluff, Fawn Creek, Balanced Rock, Prairie Hawk, while other wines will be featured from California and also outside the United States, Dobbs said. Tickets for the wine walk are $40 apiece and comes with a sample of red and white wine as well as food choices.
Dates for the craft beer walk are 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 16 and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 17. Tickets are available for $25 which provides one four ounce sample at each of the stops at local bars, taverns and restaurants. As of Sept. 10, 16 locations have signed up for the beer walk, Dobbs said. Those numbers could change by the time the walk is held.
Tickets for both events are available on wisdells.com under the events tab. Anyone with questions can call the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau at 608-254-8088.
