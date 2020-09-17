Wisconsin Dells hosting wine, beer walk in October

A limited amount of tickets for the wine walk are available for each night than in previous years, with 400 tickets available. Tickets went on sale Aug. 1 and are still available for purchase on the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau website, Dobbs said Sept. 10. Tickets will also be available the day of the event.

As of Sept. 10, tickets were selling faster for the Saturday wine walk than the Friday date, according to Dobbs. Those who register can pick up a wristband at the Wisconsin Dells Visitor & Convention Bureau at 115 La Crosse Street, according to the organization’s website.

Normally the event sells out within a couple of days, she said. However, tickets are selling at a much slower pace which Dobbs attributes to the coronavirus.

“They are steady but it’s much slower,” she said. Dobbs still encourages people to get their tickets early.

Local wineries featured along the route include Wollersheim Winery, Baraboo Bluff, Fawn Creek, Balanced Rock, Prairie Hawk, while other wines will be featured from California and also outside the United States, Dobbs said. Tickets for the wine walk are $40 apiece and comes with a sample of red and white wine as well as food choices.