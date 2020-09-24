Wisconsin Dells' Kilbourn Fire Department preps for fire prevention campaign

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Kilbourn Fire Department in Wisconsin Dells is gearing up for fire prevention month to raise awareness about averting kitchen fires and beginning its year-long smoke alarm program.

This year’s theme for fire prevention week, which runs October 4-10, is “Serve up Fire Safety in the Kitchen” to raise awareness of kitchen fires. Kilbourn Fire Department Fire Inspector Jerry Wolfram said kitchen fires are the number one cause of fires in homes.

Wolfram also presented at the Sept. 21 council meeting to accept a proclamation recognizing the month of October as fire prevention month and fire prevention week, where he shared information about this year’s event. While Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are peak days for kitchen fires, the topic is even more important with additional people cooking at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said at the Sept. 21 meeting.

The Kilbourn Fire Department has responded to 13 fires since 2017 that have resulted from cooking, Wolfram said in an email. Twelve of those reports were residential and one was a commercial property. He said the fires didn’t cause a loss of life or serious injury but some of those fires resulted in damage ranging from $2,000 to $150,000.