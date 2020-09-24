Wisconsin Dells' Kilbourn Fire Department preps for fire prevention campaign

The Kilbourn Fire Department in Wisconsin Dells is gearing up for fire prevention month to raise awareness about averting kitchen fires and beginning its year-long smoke alarm program.
This year’s theme for fire prevention week, which runs October 4-10, is “Serve up Fire Safety in the Kitchen” to raise awareness of kitchen fires. Kilbourn Fire Department Fire Inspector Jerry Wolfram said kitchen fires are the number one cause of fires in homes.
Wolfram also presented at the Sept. 21 council meeting to accept a proclamation recognizing the month of October as fire prevention month and fire prevention week, where he shared information about this year’s event. While Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are peak days for kitchen fires, the topic is even more important with additional people cooking at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said at the Sept. 21 meeting.
The Kilbourn Fire Department has responded to 13 fires since 2017 that have resulted from cooking, Wolfram said in an email. Twelve of those reports were residential and one was a commercial property. He said the fires didn’t cause a loss of life or serious injury but some of those fires resulted in damage ranging from $2,000 to $150,000.
The department’s fire prevention campaign normally involves members of the volunteer fire department going to the schools to meet area 4K-5th grade students to educate them about fire safety and various demonstrations during fire prevention week. The fire department is planning to host those sessions virtually at different schools within its fire district due to COVID-19, Wolfram said. Fire prevention education materials will be distributed to households through the school system.
The campaign also involves the start of the department’s smoke alarm program and installing alarms received by the American Red Cross, a task the department conducts year round. This year, the department received 30 smoke alarms from the Red Cross to distribute to residents who need one and more could be ordered if needed.
Since the program started in 2014, the department has distributed 368 alarms to 107 homes, Wolfram said in the email. Carbon monoxide alarms are also available.
Those who want an alarm can call the fire station at 608-254-2040 and leave a voicemail for Wolfram. The alarms are free, Wolfram said. Donations are accepted.
Wolfram said the smoke alarms provided by the Red Cross have a ten-year sealed battery that doesn’t need replacing. Only the device needs replacing at the end of its life, he said. Wolfram and Fire Chief Pat Gavinski said to look at the manufacturing date on alarms to make sure it is up to date.
Wolfram also said to look at the smoke alarm’s instruction manual to indicate its end of life. A yellowing light and not hearing three standard beeps with a pause in between after pushing the test button is a sign of age and its time to replace the device, said Wolfram.
Wolfram said making sure smoke alarms are up to date in residential homes is important to detect a fire when it starts.
“The earliest warning you can get saves lives and saves injuries,” he said.
