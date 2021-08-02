Wisconsin Dells Kwik Trip on schedule for September 30 opening day

Construction of Kwik Trip’s new location in downtown Wisconsin Dells is on schedule for its opening day.
Director of Public Relations John McHugh said in a July 26 interview construction for the location at 1013 Broadway is on track to open Sept. 30.
The new location will be 9,000-square-foot store. It's what McHugh said the company calls a “Generation 3 Store," the largest type of stores the company has built. The location will have a larger kitchen than a typical Kwik Trip location to prepare items, like freshly prepared chicken and take home meals. The typical commodities will still be offered at the Broadway location, including eggs, potatoes, milk and “everything that you’d see in a Kwik Trip store and then some,” he said. The location will bring about 40 jobs, both full-time and part time positions, he said.
McHugh said Kwik Trip did extensive research to determine if the spot was a good location to place one of its stores. The new Kwik Trip will be next door to the Cambrian Commons 60-unit apartments on Race Street currently being constructed and scheduled to open this fall.
“Our real estate department does a pretty exhaustive study in terms of traffic patterns, potential customer count and they determined it would be a good location for our customers in terms of access,” McHugh said.
The location would be the second Kwik Trip in the Dells area. The La Crosse based convenience store and gas station chain has one location on west Munroe Avenue in the Lake Delton area by the interstate, according to the store locator on the company’s website. The store opened in May 2017, according to Capital Newspapers archives.
Wisconsin Dells Common Council approved permits for Kwik Trip’s new Broadway location and another location at 420 State Highway 13 in May 2020. When asked for details about the second store, McHugh said, “I don’t have any other details about any other store at this stage in the game."
The update on the new development comes after the President/CEO of Travel Mart, said in mid-July the Wisconsin Dells based gas station and convenience store has entered into a purchase agreement with Kwik Trip, scheduled to take effect this fall or early next winter. When asked about the agreement, McHugh said he did not have information on other properties.
“We do about 50 new stores a year in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa and now in Illinois,” he said. “We just have a strong aggressive growth campaign but that’s four states in which we operate.”
