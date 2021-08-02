Wisconsin Dells Kwik Trip on schedule for September 30 opening day

Construction of Kwik Trip’s new location in downtown Wisconsin Dells is on schedule for its opening day.

Director of Public Relations John McHugh said in a July 26 interview construction for the location at 1013 Broadway is on track to open Sept. 30.

The new location will be 9,000-square-foot store. It's what McHugh said the company calls a “Generation 3 Store," the largest type of stores the company has built. The location will have a larger kitchen than a typical Kwik Trip location to prepare items, like freshly prepared chicken and take home meals. The typical commodities will still be offered at the Broadway location, including eggs, potatoes, milk and “everything that you’d see in a Kwik Trip store and then some,” he said. The location will bring about 40 jobs, both full-time and part time positions, he said.

McHugh said Kwik Trip did extensive research to determine if the spot was a good location to place one of its stores. The new Kwik Trip will be next door to the Cambrian Commons 60-unit apartments on Race Street currently being constructed and scheduled to open this fall.

“Our real estate department does a pretty exhaustive study in terms of traffic patterns, potential customer count and they determined it would be a good location for our customers in terms of access,” McHugh said.