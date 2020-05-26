Wisconsin Dells looks to inject new life into the local economy after the coronavirus shutdown

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As the Dells-Delton area begins its reopening process after the COVID-19 shutdown, citizens and administrators are prepared to put in the work necessary to revitalize the area’s economy.

Since 1998, both the Wisconsin Dells and Lake Delton have generated a significant portion of revenue with the premier resort tax, which grants an additional sales tax to municipalities with more than 40% of landholdings dedicated to tourism. After multiple public votes, the Dells area tax sits at 1.25%. They are two of only seven municipalities across Wisconsin that employ the tax.

The resort tax funds in both the Dells and Lake Delton have been stagnant for weeks. That could spell trouble for both municipalities, which pour significant amounts of funds from the tax pool into vital functions.

According to Wisconsin Dells City Treasurer Karen Terry, city officials expect the Dells to lose up to 50% of the anticipated resort tax revenue for 2020, which would limit the fund’s usage to strictly necessary outlets. She said the city won’t have a full picture of the damage until the state releases second quarter financial statements later this summer, but many projects will have to be put on hold.