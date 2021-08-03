Wisconsin Dells man accused in governor kidnapping plot released on bond

A Wisconsin Dells area man accused in the state of Michigan of providing material support to a terrorist act has been released on bond.

Brian Higgins, 52, was charged in Michigan in October with one charge of providing material support to a terrorist act. He is accused of participating in a right-wing extremist militia plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, specifically by providing use of night-vision goggles and using a dash cam to surveil the governor’s vacation home. Several other men have been arrested for alleged participation in plot and are facing federal or state court actions.

Antrim County (Michigan) Sheriff’s Office Jail Administrator Todd Rawling confirmed that Higgins was released on bond and is no longer in custody. Judge Michael Stepka upheld the bond in place in the 86th District Court on July 16, according to online court records. In May, Higgins received a $100,000 bond with only 10% required as a guarantee. He has to wear a GPS tracking device, had to give up his passport and may not have contact with Whitmer or associates under the terms of the bond.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Higgins went to Michigan to face charges after voluntarily waiving an extradition case in Wisconsin in the spring. He was first incarcerated in Columbia County in 2020.