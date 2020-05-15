Wisconsin Dells man charged with child abuse

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A Wisconsin Dells man was charged May 6 with child abuse.

Jimmy K. Thompson, 33, had an initial appearance via video in Columbia County Circuit Court after being charged with one felony count of intentionally causing bodily harm to a child, one count of misdemeanor domestic battery and one count of misdemeanor domestic disorderly conduct.

Judge W. Andrew Voigt set a $1,000 signature bond and Thompson has since been released from jail of his own recognizance. He may not have contact with the victims and must maintain sobriety. Thompson faces more than six years in prison and $21,000 in fines if convicted of the charges.

According to the criminal complaint, a Wisconsin Dells police officer was dispatched to a residence May 5 for a domestic disturbance. A victim told the officer that an argument led to Thompson punching her in the head and striking her hand and also picking up a child by the neck, squeezing and hitting her on a wall. The officer observed the victim had a swollen hand, scratches on her neck and arm and a lump over her eyebrow.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for June 29.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

