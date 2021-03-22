Wisconsin Dells man charged with eighth OWI

A Wisconsin Dells man faces multiple charges, along with an eighth operating while intoxicated offense, after being arrested in Monroe County on Sunday.

According to a press release from Wisconsin State Patrol, Rory Emerson Thundercloud, 36, was traveling westbound along Interstate 90/94 in Monroe County. State patrol troopers found a Black GMC Acadia pulled over on the side of the interstate. After approaching the vehicle, troopers could smell alcohol emitting from Thundercloud. According to the release, troopers noticed multiple signs of impairment and arrested Thundercloud.

Based on online court records, Thundercloud also faces charges of possession of THC (second), bail jumping, ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order, operating while suspended, and drink intoxicants/inhale nitrous oxide in moving vehicle/highway - passenger.

On Monday, a cash bond of $25,000 was set for Thundercloud. Conditions of the bond include no consumption or possession of alcohol, no entering taverns, bars or liquor stores for any purpose, not to operate a motor vehicle unless licensed to drive in Wisconsin, and not to operate a motor vehicle an unless interlock ignition device is installed. In addition, Thundercloud must comply with the bond monitoring program.

Thundercloud is scheduled to make an initial appearance May 4 at the Monroe County Justice Center.