Wisconsin Dells man charged with false imprisonment

The survivor told the officer Thomas had moved in as her roommate about three months previously. On the May night, she said Thomas had returned after being gone for several days, asking who had been in the house and saying $7,000 in cash and a safe were missing from his room. The woman said she didn't know anything about them and he began yelling as loud as possible and swearing before pinning her against the couch with a drill to her head. She believed he was trying to drill into her head and tried to hold it back, feeling the drill scratch the side of her head.

The woman said she kicked Thomas several times to get him away and he threw the drill at her when he got off of her before punching her. The woman said she started calling 911 when Thomas threw her phone across the room and shattered the ashtray on the glass ottoman. He left the living room saying he would kill her, the woman said.

An officer confronted a man trying to enter an SUV on the street, pulling his gun and ordering the man to exit the SUV and show his hands. The man began driving the vehicle away, leading to a pursuit. The complaint says the SUV skipped stop signs and traveling 45 miles an hour on 25 miles per hour streets.