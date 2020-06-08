Wisconsin Dells man charged with false imprisonment

A Wisconsin Dells man faces several charges including false imprisonment following a domestic violence incident in May.
Nathaniel Thomas, 38, was charged in Columbia County Circuit Court May 22 with domestic abuse, false imprisonment, recklessly endangering safety, battery, intimidation of a victim, criminal damage to property, operating a vehicle while revoked, attempting to flee an officer, drug possession and bail jumping. He faces over 30 years in prison and $100,000 in fines if convicted of the charges.
Judge Troy Cross set a $10,000 cash bond and Thomas may not have contact with the survivor following an initial appearance. He may return to the residence one time with law enforcement to retrieve personal belongings. His attorney filed for a modification of bail terms on Friday.
According to the criminal complaint, a police officer responded to a residence in Wisconsin Dells with a report of a man beating up a woman and trying to drill into her head on May 19. The man was believed to be fleeing the residence. Officers started to pursue the vehicle leaving the residence.
An officer observed the victim with a bloody scratch on her head, a red mark and bruising on her cheek and a red mark on her left cheek. There was broken glass on the survivor, the couch, the floor and on an ottoman. The woman was covered in blood. There was a cordless drill on a table and a glass ashtray on the floor.
The survivor told the officer Thomas had moved in as her roommate about three months previously. On the May night, she said Thomas had returned after being gone for several days, asking who had been in the house and saying $7,000 in cash and a safe were missing from his room. The woman said she didn't know anything about them and he began yelling as loud as possible and swearing before pinning her against the couch with a drill to her head. She believed he was trying to drill into her head and tried to hold it back, feeling the drill scratch the side of her head.
The woman said she kicked Thomas several times to get him away and he threw the drill at her when he got off of her before punching her. The woman said she started calling 911 when Thomas threw her phone across the room and shattered the ashtray on the glass ottoman. He left the living room saying he would kill her, the woman said.
An officer confronted a man trying to enter an SUV on the street, pulling his gun and ordering the man to exit the SUV and show his hands. The man began driving the vehicle away, leading to a pursuit. The complaint says the SUV skipped stop signs and traveling 45 miles an hour on 25 miles per hour streets.
The SUV got onto the highway as police continued to pursue, traveling up to 110 miles an hour and dodging a spike strip before getting off at an exit and stopping at a truck stop. According to the complaint, police ordered the man, identified as Thomas, to exit, and he was placed into handcuffs.
An arraignment is set for June 24.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.
