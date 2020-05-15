You are the owner of this article.
Wisconsin Dells man charged with possessing child pornography
Columbia County Courthouse wide shot stock

The Columbia County Courthouse is seen in downtown Portage.

 BRAD ALLEN/Daily Register

A 22-year-old Wisconsin Dells man was charged May 11 with seven counts of possessing child pornography.

Jordan D. Zepplin had an initial appearance via video. Judge W. Andrew Voigt set a $500 cash bond in Columbia County Circuit Court. Zepplin has since bonded out of jail. He was ordered to not access the internet for any purpose. Zepplin faces up to 25 years in prison and $100,000 in fines for each charge.

According to the criminal complaint, a special agent with the state Department of Justice reviewed a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on April 17. The report was received by the center Jan. 24 and was a tip from Facebook about two videos of child pornography uploaded on a user account. Facebook identified the account as belonging to Zepplin. The special agent reviewed the videos and found they contained child pornography.

On May 7, several law enforcement officers executed a search warrant on Zepplin's residence in Wisconsin Dells, seizing electronic devices and storage media. The complaint says Zepplin first denied seeing child pornography online before admitting to creating a Facebook account under the name "Jordan Smith" and using it to trade child porn with others. 

A special agent noted finding four photos and three videos of child pornography.

A pre-trial conference is set for July 14. 

Jordan Zepplin

Zepplin

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com

